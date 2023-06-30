Home » Iran wants to allow women to visit stadiums
Iran wants to allow women to visit stadiums

Iran wants to allow women to visit stadiums

In Iran, according to the head of the football association, women should be allowed to watch games in the stadiums in the future. Association chief Mehdi Taj said on Friday at the sidelines of an event that a decision had been made. “Fortunately, the country’s Security Council has approved this issue and set up a working group to decide on implementation,” the Iranian Football Association quoted the sports official as saying.

So far, women in Iran have only been allowed into the stands in a few exceptions, most recently during the friendly game against Russia. The country’s arch-conservative clergy argued that women had no place in stadiums with fanatical male fans. Under pressure from the world governing body FIFA, the ban has been relaxed somewhat in recent years. It is still unclear when and under what conditions women will be allowed to watch games in the stadiums in the future.

The powerful Security Council in Iran deals with issues related to the defense and protection of the Islamic Revolution. The body makes decisions above Parliament, which are final after approval by the religious leader.

