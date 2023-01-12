It’s not a neutralized penalty or a dive that saves the result in full stoppage time but it’s still a candidate to be the most decisive intervention of his career. The reserve goalkeeper of the Iranian national team, Payam Niazmand, used 9,000 euros of the World Cup bonus to save 20 imprisoned compatriots. Thanks to the prize received from the Federation for having participated in the tournament in Qatar, the footballer paid the bail of 18 men and 2 women held in prisons in the province of Isfahan: all people sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and unable to pay the amounts necessary release from prison due to various debts.

Iran is at the center of protests and internal strife. And Niazmand’s gesture inspired other Iranian players (returning from the World Cup) to do the same, sending a signal of closeness to their own people. Already in Qatar, among other things, the players of Team Melli (eliminated in the group stage) had sent out a strong message. So much so that in the pre-match match against England (lost 6-2) they hadn’t sung the national anthem as a form of protest against the regime in Tehran. Born in ’95, Niazmand is one of the top goalkeepers of the Persian Gulf Pro League, the local Serie A. After having stood out with the Sepahan shirt of Isfahan, in 2021 he landed in Europe, signed (with a three-year contract) by the Portuguese side Portimonense. Employed with a dropper, this summer he returned on loan to his old club. Right choice: author of 7 clean sheets in 12 championship games, he is one of the protagonists in the ride towards the title of his Sepahan, now second (with 27 points) -5 behind the leaders, Persepolis of Tehran (the most titled team in all of Iran).