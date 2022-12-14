Netease Sports reported on December 13:

Beijing time on December 13th, according to the British “Daily Mail” and other foreign media reports, Iranian football player Amir Azadani will be executed because he supports Iranian women’s rights, so he faces the death penalty in Iran execution.

Iranian players to be executed for supporting women

According to Iranian media, the player appeared on TV and was “forced” to admit his guilt. It is reported that many retired players have called on the Iranian government to revoke the death sentence against Azadani, but the players representing Iran in the 2022 Qatar World Cup are currently silent on the matter.

Iranian woman Amini was arrested for not conforming to the dress code and died in custody. This triggered protests and marches among the Iranian people. Iranian football player Azadani actively participated in the protests to fight for women’s rights and was arrested as a result. Iranian media said the footballer was accused of “moharebeh”, a very serious crime in Iran, and that Azadani faced the death penalty, possibly by hanging.

Foreign media said: “Azadani’s lawyer claimed that he received instructions from the Iranian security department to ask him to shut up and threatened his family many times. There is no doubt that if the family members do not speak up in Iran, their relatives may be able to get a reduced sentence. .”

The 26-year-old football player Azadani’s death penalty also shocked the football circle. The International Football Professional Federation stated that it was shocked and disgusted by the report that the professional player Azadani faced the death penalty in Iran and called for the withdrawal of his death sentence.

The International Football Federation posted a message on social platforms, “Professional football is concerned that Azadani is facing the death penalty in Iran after his promotional activities for women’s rights and freedoms in Iran. This is shocking. Together, we call for the immediate annulment of his death sentence.”

【Extended reading】Iranian men’s football team: the heart of a child

There have never been many World Cup teams that have been dragged down by political turmoil. From Romania in the 1990 World Cup to Serbia and Montenegro in the 2006 World Cup, once strong teams were caught between riots, demonstrations, denunciations and sanctions. And when the gate of the first battle was pierced by England 6 times, Iran seems to be another victim of the dilemma between the country and the public, and will be portrayed as a country where tyrants and fools live in children’s literature.

Iran before the game

But the Persian man refused to accept it. Before the start of the first game, the players headed by the core Azmoun chose to speak out for the Iranian women who resisted the hijab and refused to sing the national anthem; after responding to the voice of progressive forces in Iran, they put aside their obstacles and fought for the country wholeheartedly. Iran proved last night that they too can represent their country with dignity.

In front of people with capital letters, there is never a contradiction between being loyal to the country and responding to the hearts of the people. It only needs more running, more ruthless pressing and bravery to fight to exhaustion.

So, at the moment when the lore finally came, how many Iranian players had tears in their eyes…

No. 23 Rezaian who couldn’t help crying after scoring a goal

Immediately the carnival team drowned

After the first fiasco, the Iranian team was silent. Before the game against Wales, BBC reporters chattered to Iran’s coach Queiroz. Judging from the reporter’s remarks, she seems to hope that Queiroz will make a clear statement of solidarity with Iran’s domestic protests, and she is also prepared to ask the Iranian team whether to stop singing the national anthem.

But she didn’t expect that Queiroz, who was offended, retorted directly: “Why don’t you ask about the lives of Afghan women after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan?”

He has the eyes of a leopard

If the story ends here, it seems that this is just a small incident of confrontation between the supremacy of human rights and national dignity. However, before the start of the game against Wales, the Iranian players chose to express their support for the coach by crowding Queiroz into the field. In the first game due to injury, he could only stand in the middle of the court as a substitute for Azmoun. questioned response.

Azmoun starts

But Azmon is not the only change in Iran. Hidden under the so-called “political factors”, Queiroz quietly transferred the struggling midfielder Ezato Rahi and veteran Rezaian back to the main lineup— —Obviously, this is the style of play that Iranian fans are more familiar with in the past era, and it is also the most comfortable lineup used by Queiroz.

After this change, the Iranian team has changed from three backs to four backs. On the surface, it is 4411, but it looks like 433 or even 253 in offense.

Iran is very willing to press on the offensive

If you don’t know the Iranian team, you must be wondering from which other-dimensional pocket Queiroz took out these players who have lost their glory and let them return to the top this night.

The midfielder No. 6 Ezato Laxi has been reduced from the absolute main force of the Russian Super League to a fringe player in the Danish Secondary League. Accurately transfer the ball to teammates on the wing without stopping the pass and clearance;

The 32-year-old Rezaian has undoubtedly entered the last years of his career. However, in this game, he faced Wales’ left-sided defensive combination composed of Liverpool’s youth training and Tottenham’s main force. Among them, it looks like they are worth more than 10 million.

Ezzatolahi

In fact, bureaucracy prevails in Iran’s domestic sports sector, and the Fakih Council, which is composed of jurists, often criticizes the selection of the Iranian team in the name of public opinion. As a result, Queiroz has repeatedly announced his resignation, and has repeatedly criticized the Iranian management in public.

Since coming to the team in 2011, Queiroz has protected his players in several turmoil in the past ten years. This time, when the Iranian Football Association pressured to expel Azmon and Praliganji who supported the protesters, It was Queiroz who came out and scolded the Iranian Football Association again, not to use politics to interfere with the team.

Praliganji, he will mainly take care of Bale in this game

Looking back at the confrontation at the press conference, did you understand something? The political forces that confront each other don’t care how the Iranian team expresses their views and attitudes. They just want to use the tragedy of this team as a weapon to unite their supporters. And Queiroz used his firmness to resist the media’s incitement to the team with one hand and the conservative pressure on the team with the other hand, so that a genius like Azmon could stay on the court.

And what was his reward? Azmoun got three excellent chances in the whole game, until the fuel ran out in the 51st minute. At this time, the substitute Ansarifard hadn’t finished warming up yet, so Azmoun, who had a leg injury, just had cramps, and wasted an empty goal in front of the goal, just stood there, gritted his teeth and waited for Ansarifard finally after 10 minutes. The adjustment is complete.

The heart of a brave man is fully reflected at this moment.

Ansarifard replaces Azmoun, who scored the equalizer against Portugal four years ago

Azmon wasn’t the only one who struggled to the point of exhaustion. In the 75th minute of the second half, Nuro Rahi cramped and fell to the ground after a clearance, and limped off the field; in the 81st minute, Ezzato Rahi, the core midfielder, also fell on the field after passing the ball. He even tried to keep playing after the leg passed. After the substitution sign was raised, No. 17 Golizad jumped up and down and didn’t want to be replaced, and he didn’t even want to take half a step to the sidelines.

Golizard does have reason to regret it. In the 12th minute of the first half, the Iranian team, which successfully stole the ball, played a very smooth counterattack. It was Golizad who received the ball and played a 35-meter two-and-three with Azmon, and then reached the penalty area. However, when Azmon passed the ball again, Golizard missed the position of Wales’ last defender because of the long-distance sprint. As a result, although he successfully pushed the empty goal, the goal was whistled as invalid.

Golizard’s first goal blown

Such a counterattack became the main color of Iran’s tactics in this game. Facing Wales, which scored a point in the first game, the Iranian team’s choice is extremely simple: get the ball in defense, the player who gets the ball advances with the ball at high speed, pushes forward when there is space, and the player who receives a through ball shakes the opponent away , into the restricted area.

The Iranian team has the nickname of “Persian Cavalry”. Today’s game may allow new fans to understand where this nickname comes from: when two, three, or four players attack the opponent’s defense line at high speed, if you stand behind On the defense line, what you will see is the soldiers who are going forward and running towards you with a desperate mentality.

Iran played violently, succinctly

It is simply too difficult for Wales to deal with the shock. They are old and young, and they just finished a high-intensity fight with the United States in the last game, so they were already on the verge of being rushed as early as the first half of the game. Bell and Ramsey have been famous for a long time, but this time they only won 5 times in 20 confrontations; the young Ampadu is a rising star in the Premier League, but facing the Iranian players who are striding forward Even fell a big somersault in the defense.

Did he beat the master to death with random punches? Still don’t talk about martial arts and bully children? No, it was a group of people who were more daring and desperate, and made the unprepared Wales game plan come to naught.

Meet on a narrow road, the brave wins.

Desperate

This kind of game is the way the Iranians are best at playing. In the past three years, Iran has only lost 4 games in total. In the long period from 2020 to February 2022, they even only drew one game and won all the others. In front of such a crazy record, Iran’s possession rate is not very dominant in every game. They don’t need to control their opponents on the scene, they only need to run openly to crush the opponent’s resistance.

In the last game against England, what the Iranian team lost was the courage to open up the game. In this game, they scored 21 shots with less than 40% of the ball, even though the ball was always in the middle of the field. Welsh’s frontcourt, but as long as the Persian grabs the ball, the counterattack will start immediately. The skilled triangle pass and small-scale cooperation are like bloodthirsty scimitars, and they greet the key every time.

Take the ball and rush, it’s done

Of course, perhaps because the running made the Iranian players lose their last-minute precision, their shots in today’s 90 minutes were too lacking in accuracy. In the 51st minute, Azmoun hit the post with a single-handed shot, and faced the goalkeeper one-on-one and went into his arms; Ezzatolahi obviously could split the ball to the weak side, but chose to take a long shot slightly wide; Not to mention that Taremi ran into position several times today, but whether it was Muhammadi or Rezaian, the final cross could not be passed to his feet.

Iranians grew restless as time went on. The explosive shot from close at hand, the long-range shot flew out of the baseline, and the cross in the penalty area was actually passed to the opponent’s defender. Wales has all retreated, leaving only Bell to look for opportunities in the frontcourt. In the one-on-one attack and defense on the wing, Rezaian helplessly knocked down Nico Williams; in the mid-court fight, Praliganji kicked the ball out fiercely to vent his anger.

Although the Iranians are brave, they just fall in love with their heads. However, the game is a matter of life and death, and the Iranians have no other choice but to continue to attack.

In the 86th minute, there was another direct pass spanning dozens of meters. Taremi ran forward desperately. The Welsh goalkeeper Hennessey, who played well in this game, rushed out of the penalty area and hit the tower hard with his waist. Remy’s face.

The referee initially awarded a yellow card, but after being prompted by VAR, he took out a red card.

Quantitative changes lead to qualitative changes, and the changes that the Iranians expected have finally arrived.

The last foul move was basically to rush people instead of the ball.

Ansarifard slaps the referee

The referee initially only gave out a yellow card

The referee team changed from yellow to red after deliberation

The stoppage time sign lights up the time. 9 minutes, the last hope of the Iranians.

The Iranian man could hardly run at this time. Ansarifard made a cross, and Torabi shot out from a long distance. He held his head and sighed; Wales faced the goalkeeper one-on-one, and Hussein Husseini used his own strength to prevent the lore. Wales’ outside pass was blocked again, but the Iranian team was unable to run, and Taremi pushed forward and found that his old pals had been unable to keep up with him. So, he could only end the game with a sloppy shot.

However, the Welsh team insisted on the tactic of the tiger not going out of the hole, and gave the midfielder Qismi unguarded space. So, No. 15 of the Iranian team swung the angle, shot a long shot, and the ball went into the net.

Cheshmi’s one-hit redemption

This is a long-range shot completed by a midfielder who made countless mistakes in the first game. This is a long-range shot completed by a defensive midfielder with a height of over 1.9 meters. long shot. When he came off the bench in the 77th minute, Cesmi was only a spare tire for his debut because there was no one on the Iranian bench, but at this moment, he became the savior of the team. It seems that the true god of the Iranians also has his eyes on them and shed his tears for their courage.

Tears were also streaming down the faces of everyone in the Iranian team. After conceding the goal, Wales has been in a slump. Joe Allen stopped the ball and was cut off. The four offensive players gritted their teeth and ran to the opponent’s bottom line with the last bit of strength in an instant, as desperate as a rugby player for a touchdown. Taremi swung past the last defender and made a cross. Rezaian, who received the pass, was too tired to shoot. He flicked the ball lightly, and the ball slowly rolled into the goal.

Azmon, who had run out of oil and lamps, “sat up startled in a dying illness”, and ruthlessly strangled the neck of his mentor Queiroz.

scare queiroz

The Iranian players on the field were already crying.

What happened at this moment was all too familiar to them. During Queiroz’s second World Cup cycle, protests against Syria, nuclear tests, and university student policies erupted throughout Iran. against Qatar. Throughout the game, they had countless chances, but they couldn’t help the referee’s strange penalty and the opponent’s goalkeeper; as the game was coming to an end, they became anxious, and even broke out conflicts with Qatari players.

Then, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Ahmadinejad scored a lore goal against the goalkeeper; in the 101st minute, Jahanbakash scored another goal. Amidst the roars and tears of the audience, the new generation of Persian men started their journey to return to the top Asian teams.

And that moment was so similar to this moment.

Welsh players are completely devastated

Iranian player throws Queiroz

Live it for yourself, it’s the Iranians’ answer to fate, politics, controversies and dilemmas.

Before being men, they made capitalized people. They don’t think that the honor of the country is destined to be tied to the interests of the group, nor do they think that the only way to write for the weak is to overthrow and start over.

The first battle is for public opinion, and the second battle is for glory. They are worthy of this country and the people of this country.

And the moving face of the iron man also added a little shock and a little magnificence to this cold winter night.