Andoni Iraola, Rayo Vallecano coach, acknowledged that this last week there had been “noise” about his future due to Leeds’ interest in taking over his services immediately but He assured that he is “focused” on the Madrid team and his situation “has not changed at all.”

The good seasons that Iraola is having at the helm of Rayo have caught the attention of various teams in recent times. The one that has shown the most interest is Leeds, who were willing to hire him this month.

“There has been noise this week but my situation hasn’t changed. Now that I was Calm down because the market had finished and we could focus on football, this has come. Nothing has changed either at the contractual level, because I still have a contract, or at the commitment level. I am 100 percent focused on Rayo and in that sense there has been no change this week,” Iraola said at a press conference.

“The last week has been complicated because there are many rumors and operations They don’t close until the last moment. They are things to which we must give a certain naturalness and normality within the world of football. These discussions would have to be done internally and not made public, although some are unavoidable,” he confessed.

“I am quite comfortable in this situation, I have already experienced it at Mirandés and now at Rayo. You have to do the job and then you can talk about contractual situations. So far, we have done it like this. The first year we met after the promotion, last year after achieving mathematical salvation and this year he will go down those paths, “he said.

This day, Rayo faces Getafe in the Madrid derby, who lives a totally opposite reality located in decline and fighting for permanence.

“You have to know how to play in these scenarios, but Getafe had the same points last season and they knew how to solve it very well. They were able to play without that anxiety, being competitive and they took the season forward. I don’t think they will be able to situation,” he said.

“Getafe has players with some experience, who understand the dynamics of football and that they are competing well. They come from getting a very good draw at the Metropolitano and everything we can achieve will have to be through our merits,” he said.

One of Rayo’s strong points this season reliability is being defensively with eight games without conceding of the twenty disputed leagues.

“Zero sheets are almost synonymous with victory. It’s something difficult to achieve. We’ve had eight in twenty games and it’s one of the keys. Dimitriev has made some stops with 0-0 in the last few games that kept us alive in those moments . These numbers allow the team to be in the position we are in.“, he stressed.

One of the best news of the last month is the recovery of winger Andrés Martín, who has been out due to injury since the summer.

“He’s been a winter signing for us because he had shoulder surgery and wasn’t available until after the World Cup break. It is good news for the team that we have been able to get the results in two games in which Álvaro could not be available from the start”, he said.

“Andrés is a very important player for us. We had not been able to be at a good level when he was not there and we have achieved that our way of playing has not changed. Andrés has understood what the team needed at all times and it is positive to gain pieces that can enter the rotation”, he concluded.