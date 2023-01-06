For the first time in 43 years, the former dictator’s country is once again hosting – in Basra – the 8-nation tournament. It will also be the first time an official match has been played in Iraq since the 2003 US invasion
Green Zone, coalition, Operation Rapid Domination, Saddam Hussein, George W Bush, Tony Blair, Donald Rumsfeld, weapons of mass destruction. And then Al Qaeda, the self-styled Islamic State, the insurrection. For us Italians – above all – Nassiriya. An endless war. But then it ended, like all wars.