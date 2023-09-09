Home » Ireland advance masked in their quest for a first title at the 2023 Rugby World Cup
Sports

by admin
Scrum-half Conor Murray (top) and team-mates celebrate Ireland’s try against England on Saturday (August 19) at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. CLODAGH KILCOYNE / REUTERS

Obviously, all eyes will be on the New Zealand stars, the South African title holders, and especially on the Blues, in search of a first Webb Ellis Cup in front of their home crowd. But, in more relative anonymity – a remarkable performance considering certain sizes of the team – Ireland is also aiming for the world crown during the Rugby World Cup, which takes place in France (September 8 -October 28). The XV du Trèfle will take its first steps in the competition on Saturday September 9 at Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux, against Romania (3:30 p.m.).

Since 2019, the Irish have borrowed the “arrow of time” dear to French coach Fabien Galthié and have shaped, year after year, the best possible team to start the World Cup. The players of the green Erin prepared their business well before setting foot in France, as evidenced by this series of thirteen consecutive victories, enhanced by a Six Nations Tournament, Grand Slam mention, won in 2023 with the congratulations of a won over audience.

The Irish giant advances conquering, even if he has gotten into the habit of banging his head against the ceiling in the quarter-finals. In nine World Cups, the XV du Trèfle has reached this stage seven times, without ever going beyond it. “It’s going to sound cliché, but we’re just focusing on the first few games”explained, cautiously, third-row wing Tadhg Beirne, to the “Off the Ball” podcast in July.

Far from the local excitement, coach Andy Farrell’s men prepared calmly, training for a few days under the sun of the Algarve (Portugal). The opportunity to get used to the hot temperatures that they could find in France and “to put aside the media aspect to concentrate on their objectives”estimates former Blues third row Serge Betsen.

Not reassuring test matches

The preparation matches did not push the cameras and projectors to focus on the Clover XV either. Unlike their competitors, the Irish did not benchmark themselves against a leader in the Southern Hemisphere, settling for three victories against nations not playing in the same category. First against Italy (33-17), then against the English in free fall (29-10), finally disposing of Samoa in difficulty (17-13). Three successes for three performances not always up to the standard of a team perched at the top of the world rankings.

“The Irish advance a little hidden, we don’t talk much about them, notes the former third line of the XV of France and consultant for M6 Fulgence Ouedraogo. They may be trying to take the pressure off themselves to prepare something big. » Even more than his teammates, captain Jonathan Sexton appears masked at the World Cup. The Irish magician was forced to stay behind the scenes during the preparation matches, the fault of a suspension in the European Cup final, lost with his club Leinster against La Rochelle.

The 38-year-old opener will lead a team armed to win, but facing a bumpy route. The XV of Clover will have to escape from a group notably made up of South Africa and Scotland, before a hypothetical duel against France or New Zealand in the quarter-finals. Faced with these teams, Ireland will no longer be able to hide.

Valentin Moinard

