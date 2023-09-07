Ireland live: follow the Euro 2024 qualifier

Welcome to this live dedicated to the match between France and Ireland, qualifier for Euro 2024, which will take place in Germany (June 14-July 14).

What is it about ? From the fifth qualifying match of the French team for the European Nations Championship. At the top of Group B, the Blues (12 points on the clock) will have the mission of extending their invincibility against Ireland (3rd, 6 points), after having started a series of four victories in four games, while not cashing no goal.

Or ? At the Parc des Princes, in Paris.

At what time ? 20 h 45.

On which channel ? TF1.

Qui live ? Valentin Moinard and Valentin Baudry, more lively, in the kop of Austerlitz, than the Hernandez brothers in defense. Florian Lefèvre and his writing as silky as his flat foot will be well installed in the stands of the Parc des Princes.

The probable composition of the teams:

Maignan – Koundé, Upamecano, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez – Camavinga, Rabiot, Griezmann – Coman, Giroud, Mbappé (cap.).

Coach: Didier Deschamps.

Bazunu – Knight, Egan, O’Shea, Collins, McGrath – Cullen, McClean, Smallbone – Obafemi, Parott.

Coach: Stephen Kenny.

Who arbitrates? The Swiss Urs Schnyder.

What won’t we talk about? These sparrows made reckless by the Covid-19

A little reading while you wait:

France-Ireland: Kylian Mbappé’s Blues want to get closer to qualifying for Euro 2024

Thierry Henry wants to “create an osmosis” within the France team for Paris 2024

Lucas Hernandez back, Kanté and Pogba absent: the squad of the France team for the matches against Ireland and Germany

Football: Philippe Diallo, the president of the French Federation, reveals his salary

Football: how Saudi Arabia has shaped an attractive championship in a few months

Request the program: the next sports lives of the World

And because it’s not just football in life: to receive our new newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, this is where it happens

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

