Ireland remains on course for their first Six Nations title since 2018. The world number ones beat Scotland 22-7 (8-7) on matchday four of the unofficial Rugby European Championship in Edinburgh, celebrating their fourth win in four games . With another success next Sunday at home against England, the Irish would secure their fourth “Grand Slam” – five wins in five games – in addition to their 15th title at the traditional tournament.

At Edinburgh’s Murray Field, Scotland only kept the game open for the first half, after which the Irish took advantage of the hosts’ mistakes to decide. Mack Hansen before the break, as well as James Lowe and Jack Conan, made successful attempts for Ireland; for Scotland, who suffered their second loss in a row, Huw Jones had scored a try in the early stages.

Ireland can only theoretically be overtaken by defending champions France in the table. The French, who outclassed England 53-10 in London on Saturday, need a win with a bonus point at home against Wales and a defeat by the Irish at home against the English.

Six Nations 2023 One bonus point for four or more tries or a loss by seven or fewer points