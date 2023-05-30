Ireland Rugby: Tom Stewart in summer squad but no Robert Baloucoune

Hooker Tom Stewart has had a breakthrough season with Ulster

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart is one of four uncapped players in Ireland’s 42-strong summer training squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Leinster duo Ciaran Frawley and Jamie Osborne are included along with Munster’s Calvin Nash.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is named despite not playing since the Six Nations with a groin injury.

Munster Keith Earls is named but there’s no place for Ulster wing Robert Balocoune or Munster’s Joey Carbery.

Jordan Larmour, Shane Daly, Jean Kleyn and Jeremy Loughman also miss out.

Andy Farrell’s side face Italy and England in Dublin ahead of the start of the Rugby World Cup in September, where Romania, Tonga, South Africa and Scotland await in Pool B.

Stewart, who set the record for the most tries in a United Rugby Championship season with 16, is one of seven Ulster players named along with Jacob Stockdale, who last played for Ireland in 2021.

Stuart McCloskey, Ian Henderson, Tom O’Toole, Rob Herring and Kieran Treadwell make up the contingent, however there is no place for Michael Lowry, Nick Timoney or James Hume..

Long-serving Earls in named after helping Munster to the URC title on Saturday and Jack Crowley, who can play at fly-half or centre, is preferred to Munster team-mate Carbery.

Ireland squad

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Tom Stewart, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier.

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.