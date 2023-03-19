Home Sports Ireland Six Nations winners again after five years
Sports

by admin
Ireland have won the Six Nations title for the first time since 2018. The world number ones defeated England 29:26 on the final day of the unofficial Rugby European Championship in Dublin and thus celebrated their fifth win in five games. In addition to their 15th title at the traditional tournament, the Irish have also secured the “Grand Slam” for the fourth time.

IMAGO/Colorsport/Ken Sutton

Ireland with a total of 24 points relegated defending champions France, who finally celebrated a 41-28 home win against Wales, to second place by four points. Scotland finished third after beating Italy 26-14.

Six Nations 2023

One bonus point for four or more tries or a loss by seven or fewer points

Game schedule:
04.02. Wales Ireland 10:34
England Scotland 23:29
05.02. Italy France 24:29
11.02. Ireland France 32:19
Scotland Wales 35:7
12.02. England Italy 31:14
25.02. Italy Ireland 20:34
Wales England 10:20
26.02. France Scotland 32:21
11.03. Italy Wales 17:29
England France 10:53
12.03. Scotland Ireland 7:22
18.03. Scotland Italy 26:14
France Wales 41:28
Ireland England 29:16
