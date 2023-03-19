Ireland have won the Six Nations title for the first time since 2018. The world number ones defeated England 29:26 on the final day of the unofficial Rugby European Championship in Dublin and thus celebrated their fifth win in five games. In addition to their 15th title at the traditional tournament, the Irish have also secured the “Grand Slam” for the fourth time.

IMAGO/Colorsport/Ken Sutton



Ireland with a total of 24 points relegated defending champions France, who finally celebrated a 41-28 home win against Wales, to second place by four points. Scotland finished third after beating Italy 26-14.

Six Nations 2023 One bonus point for four or more tries or a loss by seven or fewer points