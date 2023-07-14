Home » Ireland unveil their World Cup kit
Sports

Ireland unveil their World Cup kit

by admin
Ireland unveil their World Cup kit

Ireland unveiled Thursday the jersey that will be worn by its players for the next Rugby World Cup in France (September 8-October 28). A lighter green jersey than the one worn during the 2023 Six Nations Tournament, won by the Greens.

Ireland’s sponsor, Canterbury, has opted for jerseys “made from 100% recycled polyester”, specifies the Irish Rugby Federation (IRFU) in a communiqué. The “away” jersey, striped navy blue during the last season, will be white during the World Cup. A tunic that Andy Farrell’s men could wear against South Africa, which also plays in green, for their third group match on September 23.

See also  Ends the tale of Atalanta Avalanche Rome on the Norwegians

You may also like

Honduras National Team Selects New Coach for 2026...

Skateboard Teenagers Showcase Skills in Victoria Harbor: Building...

Kwiatkowski wins hilltop finish on the Grand Colombier

Tour de France 2023, Kwiatkowski vince sul Grand...

Bundesliga: Bayer and Xabi Alonso lure the stars...

USWNT deserves more respect as an all-time dynasty

Hong Kong Golden Bulls Suffer Third Consecutive Loss...

Women’s Bundesliga: Bayern soccer players open the Bundesliga...

Lidl’s simple alternative that leaves the floor like...

Wimbledon: Not even a point deduction for moaning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy