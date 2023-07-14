Ireland unveil their World Cup kit

Ireland unveiled Thursday the jersey that will be worn by its players for the next Rugby World Cup in France (September 8-October 28). A lighter green jersey than the one worn during the 2023 Six Nations Tournament, won by the Greens.

Ireland’s sponsor, Canterbury, has opted for jerseys “made from 100% recycled polyester”, specifies the Irish Rugby Federation (IRFU) in a communiqué. The “away” jersey, striped navy blue during the last season, will be white during the World Cup. A tunic that Andy Farrell’s men could wear against South Africa, which also plays in green, for their third group match on September 23.

