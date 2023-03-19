Home Sports Ireland won the Six Nations with the Grand Slam
The Irish national rugby team beat England 29-16 and in this way returned to winning the Six Nations after five years, moreover with the Grand Slam, i.e. winning all the games. On the final day of the tournament Ireland needed to win to move back to the top of the table ahead of France, who had beaten Wales in the afternoon. He did so while also receiving the offensive bonus point for scoring at least four tries, and an additional 3 points for completing the Grand Slam, finishing the tournament with 24 total points.

In addition to winning the Six Nations with the Grand Slam, Ireland also achieved the triple crown, the recognition given to those of the British Isles national teams who manage to beat all the others in the course of a single edition. All while remaining in first place in the world rankings in view of the World Cup in September. Second place in the final Six Nations standings went to France, with 20 points, followed by Scotland (15), England (10), Wales (6) and Italy (1).

