The Minister of Equality asks to reach an agreement before Tuesday and be able to go to 8M in a cohesive way

“This 8M we have to overflow the streets again“, cried the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, this Saturday in reference to the International Women’s Day that will be celebrated next Wednesday. However, before that date, the debate on the bill that was registered will be held in Congress the PSOE to reform the law of ‘only yes is yes’ and which United Podemos will not support if an agreement is not reached in the coming days. The purple leader has called on the PSOE to reach that understanding and not reach an 8M in which “clap your hands for joy, opponents of women’s rights”.

“We have to reach an agreement so that on March 7 there is no vote in the Congress of Deputies The return to the Penal Code of La Manada and let’s give the PP and Vox the opportunity to add their votes to the PSOE to go back on the rights we have won”, the head of Equality has sentenced in an act held in Madrid.

Without making any allusions to the PSOE and with less harshness than it has exhibited in previous days, Montero has indicated that the Government “It has to respond to social concern and to the victims who are seeing how some judges lower the sentences of the aggressors”. As she has said, “this response has to be a feminist response”, making it clear that the proposal of the socialists is not. The purples reject the PSOE approach because it reintroduces “violence or intimidation” into the Penal Code as necessary conditions in a subtype of the crime of sexual assault.

Frictions by the norm

The direct references to the law of ‘only yes is yes’ have ended there, although minutes later he has pointed out that “the rights we conquer must be defended once they are written in the Official State Gazette because there is always a risk that the reactionaries slip through some of the holes that their power allows them to take steps back”.

The reform of the norm, which has been the subject of public discrepancies for a month, has not slipped into the act in which, in parallel, Pedro Sánchez was participating. The Chief Executive has not mentioned the law at any time and has not left the script that he already wrote this Friday: “This coalition government has an agenda that far outweighs any disagreement we may have.. More things unite us than divide us.”