IRINA LASHKO, THE MEDAL DIVER UNDER FOUR DIFFERENT FLAGS – SportHistoria

Already being able to take part in four editions of the Olympics It’s a feat in itself to do it under the flag of four different countries, if it is not an unparalleled record, we are close to iteven if to achieve the same there must be the contribution of the socio-political disintegrations that occurred at the beginning of the 90s of the 20th century, especially what happened in the former Soviet Union…

And then, a detail that must not be overlooked, there must be the skill of an athlete such as the protagonist of our story today, capable of holding up at high levels for over a decadeespecially in a discipline such as diving, an almost exclusive conquest of Chinese champions.

But when you have class, technical qualities and the desire to never give up, the cocktail is ready and served and is nourished by this mix Irina Lashko, born on 25 January 1973 in Samara, a city of over one million inhabitants in the Russian region of the same name and which, moreover, had Kuybyshev as its name until 1991, when it was part of the USSR…

Like many divers, Irina also discovered her predilection for diving at a very young age, and then signed up for the “Sverdlovsk Sports School” as soon as he turned 10, making himself stand out so much so that at the age of 14 he took part in the World Cup which took place in Holland, winning silver from the trampoline behind the Chinese champion Gao Min.

No surprise, therefore, if on the occasion of 1988 Seoul Olympics scheduled for the following year, one of the two places belonging to the Soviet Union in the Trampoline specialty was the prerogative of 15-year-old Irinawho appears to be not at all excited, so much so that she finishes the qualifications with the third best score, and then sees each other miss the podium by just over 6 points (533.19 to 526.65) compared to the American Kelly McCormick, with the Chinese Li Qing also not far away with its 534.33 points while Gao is in a competition of its own…

An extremely encouraging debut for the young Soviet diver who specialized only in the springboard competition – which in the Olympic context is limited to the height of 3 metres, while in the World Championships the one meter competition was also introduced starting from the Perth 1991 edition – achieved its first major international success the following year triumphing in the One Meter Springboard Final at the 1989 European Championships in Bonnwhere she precedes (278.46 points to 267.24) the East German Brita Bakdus.

Without the competition of the Chinese and Americans, at continental level there is a sufficiently free field for the Soviet, which however celebrates in the best possible way turning 18 when he presents himself at the World Championships which take place at the beginning of January 1991 a Perth, in Australia …

The first of the two trampoline races to be staged is the one from one meter, in whose qualifications Lashko puts on a show, obtaining the best score of 475.95 points compared to the 466.53 of the American Wendy Lucerowith the Chinese couple not far away, unless confirmed in Final, where the 446.82 points collected place her on the edge of the pedium, less than 3 points from the Czechoslovakian Heidemarie Greckawhile Gao won the world title ahead of the American (478.26 to 467.82).

An outcome capable of providing a double reading, that is, despite it being the youngest of the contenders for the podium, the Soviet has shown that she can easily compete on equal terms and also that she does not have to assume any reverential fear compared to her most accredited opponents and, moreover, the opportunity to demonstrate this presents herself just four days later, with the test on the three-meter springboard…

This time too, Lashko confirms hers technical qualities, certified by the 501.99 points in qualifying second only to the elusive Gao, but in the final act of 11 January 1991 even the emotion was contained and, improving up to 524.70 points, silver was beautiful shows itself on his neckamong other things not too far from Gao, which concludes at 539.1.

We are at the beginning of 1991, the year of the dissolution of the Soviet empire, and Lashko, like all her other companions, competes for the last time under the flag of the former USSR on the occasion of the Continental Review which takes place in mid-August in Athensalso honoring her…

As always entered in the only two tests from the Trampoline, the 18 year old Irina fails to confirm the title of two years earlier in Bonn by one meter, being surprised (282.54 points to 269.52) by Baldus (the latter now competing for united Germany…), but she redeems herself from three meters by imposing herself (524.97 points to 513.03) over her compatriot Vera Ilynawith which it engages in a fierce rivalry in the decade to come at a continental level.

The flag of the former USSR lowered in view of the Olympic event consisting of the 1992 Barcelona Gamesthe former Soviet Republics – with the exception of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania which already participate on a single basis – are admitted under the denomination of “Commonwealth of Independent States” competing under the Olympic flag, a circumstance which obviously does not prevent Lashko from being entered in the trampoline event…

And also in the “Montjuic Municipal Pool” the 19-year-old Russian does not fail to fulfill her characteristics, that is, to lead the provisional ranking in the preliminaries, and then nothing to be able to oppose to Gao’s excessive power in the Final, such is the superiority of the Asian girl who replicates the Seoul Gold with a margin (572.40 points to 514.14) that is embarrassing to say the least, while Lashko confirms itself as the best in the Old Continent, leaving Baldus and Grecka behind.

Close the parenthesis as “Independent States“, here every former Soviet athlete can now compete for his original country of birth and as far as the diver from Samara is concerned, Russia is now his true homeland, for which he registers only on the basis of the One meter springboard at the European Championships in Sheffield 1993, but was defeated (278.94 points to 276.24) by the German Simona Kochthen skipping the entire 1994 season to give birth to her daughter Alina, born from her relationship with Australian businessman Carol Fulner…

Having returned to racing in 1995, collecting two victories and three second places in the Grand Prix stages, the now 23-year-old Irina inaugurated the season leading to the Atlanta Olympics with three more victories and as many second positions in the Grand Prix stages, so as to launch the challenge in the Springboard test to the new star of Chinese diving, namely Fu Mingxia, already Gold from the Platform at the 1992 Barcelona Games and at the Perth 1991 and Rome 1994 World Championships and who in the capital of Georgia tries the Trampoline/Platform combination.

The Chinese – just 12 years old on the occasion of the 1991 world title – does not reveal her cards too much in the first two preliminary rounds, which see her qualify for the 12-man final with the fourth best score in a ranking that sees Ilyna in command, followed by the Swede Anna Lindberg and from Lashko…

Since the scores obtained in the second round contribute to making up the final ranking, here we are already Real ranking before the last series of dives sees Lashko in command ahead of her compatriot and Fubut the final part sees Ilyina and the Swede definitively leave the scene and even Lashko’s performances are not perfect, even though the advantage gained allows her to secure the silver from the assault (512.19 to 509.64) of the Canadian Annie Pelletier, while Fu imposes on the rest of the finalists its astonishing superiority.

Having reached full maturity, Lashko can now attack the absolute top of the Discipline, also benefiting from the introduction of a new specialty, namely synchronized three-metre springboard diving, which made its debut at the 1997 European Championships in SevilleReview featuring the 24 year old Irina narrow defeat (268.14 points to 264.72) by Ilyina in the one meter race and also achieve a similar placing in the synchroin couple with Yuliya Pakhalina…

And just as in 1991 the Perth World Championships had allowed Lashko to celebrate her 18th birthday with a world championship silver, returning exactly 7 years later brings her this time the gift of the maximum loot obtainable, that is, winning the title in the one meter springboard, taking revenge (296.07 points to 288.06) on Ilyina, and then repeating the same in the synchro paired with Pakhalinahaving the better (282.30 points to 276.18) over the Chinese pair formed by Rao Liang and Li Chen.

Having reached the top, Irina regularizes her sentimental position by getting married to Fulner to then focus on the “End of the Millennium Games” of Sydney 2000, albeit on the occasion of European Championships in Istanbul 1999 suffers a double defeat by her friend/rival Ilyina in both the one and three meter trials from the springboard…

But there is something else to disturb his preparation, namely that his emotional union is not appreciated by the Russian Federation which makes it lack financial support to better prepare for the Olympic adventurea circumstance that leads the now 26-year-old Irina to move to Australia asking her country of origin to grant her permission to compete for her new adopted nation.

Clearance which, as expected, is denied to her – and, all things considered, from a “politico“the choice turns out to be a good one, given that Ilyina won the Gold in synchro paired with Pakhalina – even if it is Sport that emerges defeated, while for the now Mrs. Fulner there are another four years to wait to try to seize the “Olympic Glory” …

Of course, the latter must represent a notable boost for every athlete, given that Lashko spends the next four years seizing silver in the three-metre springboard at the 2001 Fukuoka World Championshipscenter the pair of one and three meters to the “Commonwealth Games” in Manchester 2002 and then climbs onto the top step again a world podium at the 2003 Barcelona Show, where she precedes (299.97 points to 296.13) the German Conny Schmalfuss in the one meter springboard.

The only problem is that the chronological age is also updated, and now having crossed the threshold of 30 years, appearing in her fourth Olympics against opponents much younger than her certainly does not represent the bestas well as not being able to count on a partner like Ilyina or Pakhalina in the synchro…

Furthermore, these former teammates of hers are also present in the Greek capital, with 26-year-old Yuliya completed the three-meter podium behind the Chinese couple Guo Jingjing and Wu Minxiawhile Lashko finishes no better than seventh, and then entrusts her last remaining hope to synchro paired with Chantelle Michell …

A challenge that tastes a little bitter, since he has to deal with his own former national team teammates, who also undermine the Guo/Wu pair by losing (336.90 to 330.84) by just over 6 pointsbut in any case Lashko has the opportunity to conclude her extraordinary career – including the Grand Prix stages, consisting of 15 gold, 25 silver and 7 bronze – reaching the podium for the third time in his four participations in the Games.

With the fifth denied for “retort” when, perhaps, it was the most tempting opportunity to achieve the much desired “Olympic Glory” …

