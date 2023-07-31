Home » Irish passport for Bellingham, Real serves Community – Football
Sports

Irish passport for Bellingham, Real serves Community – Football

by admin
Irish passport for Bellingham, Real serves Community – Football

Young English star Jude Bellingham has applied for an Irish passport at the request of his new club Real Madrid. The midfielder – born 20 years ago in Stourbridge, in the Midlands – has already collected 24 appearances for England.


But thanks to his new passport, which he will be able to obtain through his Irish grandfather, it will allow the Spanish club to register him as an EU citizen. Thus bypassing – the English media underlined – the La Liga regulations which limit non-EU players in the squad to a maximum of five. After his stint in Birmingham City’s youth academy and three years with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham was bought by Real Madrid this summer for 103 million euros.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Andy Murray to play Tommy Paul in final in Aix-en-Provence

You may also like

Šádek was standing behind the Pilsen bench. Did...

Is Sergio Ramos Headed to Boca Juniors? A...

one billion in 10 years – breaking latest...

Media: Austria loses top scorer Tabakovic

Golden Boot race tracker: 2023 Women’s World Cup...

Transfer market | Adama Traoré, looking for a...

relive the victory of France against Brazil

Ousmane Dembélé asked Barça to be able to...

Sparta penalties in Zlín? The refereeing committee is...

Sergio Ramos Sparks Speculation of Joining Boca Juniors:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy