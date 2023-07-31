Irish passport for Bellingham, Real serves Community – Football

Young English star Jude Bellingham has applied for an Irish passport at the request of his new club Real Madrid. The midfielder – born 20 years ago in Stourbridge, in the Midlands – has already collected 24 appearances for England.





But thanks to his new passport, which he will be able to obtain through his Irish grandfather, it will allow the Spanish club to register him as an EU citizen. Thus bypassing – the English media underlined – the La Liga regulations which limit non-EU players in the squad to a maximum of five. After his stint in Birmingham City’s youth academy and three years with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham was bought by Real Madrid this summer for 103 million euros.

