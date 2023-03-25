Home Sports Irma Testa won the gold medal at the Women’s Boxing World Championships
Italian Irma Testa won the gold medal at the Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi, India, in the featherweight category (57 kg). Testa, who is 25 and was born in Torre Annunziata, Campania, won the gold after beating Kazakh Karina Ibragimova 5-0 in the final. In 2021, at the Tokyo Olympics, she had won a bronze medal, the first Olympic medal in the history of Italian boxing. Again at the World Championships and again on Saturday afternoon, the Italian Sirine Chaarabi also obtained silver in the 52 kg category.

