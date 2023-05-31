“Iron Man” at home and abroad competes for the first place in Tonglu_Zhejiang Online

“Iron Man” at home and abroad competes for the first place in Tonglu

On May 28th, “Green Waters and Green Mountains” Zhejiang Province Triathlon League Tonglu Station and the 2023 Third Tonglu · Hecun Shengxianli Triathlon (Xiantie) started in Hecun Township, Tonglu. Nearly 500 “iron men” from outside and abroad competed among green waters and green mountains to challenge themselves.

This year’s event has a total of 11.5 kilometers of running and two groups, and a full-time age group of 51.5 kilometers of standard iron distance. Participants can choose different competition distances according to their personal abilities and hobbies. “I’m here to enjoy the race. The organizer of the race is considerate and the track is beautiful.” Martin from Shanghai Aoxiong Club finally made the trip after being “amwayed” by his friends many times. He has participated in many triathlon competitions.” The bicycle track of Xiantie is very challenging, and the scenery along the way is also one of the best.” Ni Rui of Jiaxing Ironman Club followed the team’s second-brush “Great God” to participate in the competition, and completed two women’s swimming. The waiting area chatted about the previous day’s activities: “This competition is very special. It can be played and played. The activities and programs at the campsite are very interesting.” At the finish line, Luo Shujian from Jinhua pushed his son Xiaobai who suffers from cerebral palsy, They completed their 61st major event together, and won praise and applause from the folks.

“In addition to the iron friends from the province and surrounding provinces and cities, there are also players from Qingdao, Shijiazhuang, and even Heilongjiang and abroad, which have greatly improved the overall competitive level of the event.” Zhang Quan, head of Hecun Township, introduced.