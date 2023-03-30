Home Sports IRONS TRAIL FESTIVAL | Sportdimontagna.com
We will start on Friday 28 April with the Three Valley Grand Tour, a route of 102 km and 6,000 m of positive and negative altitude difference. This is the first Ultra Trail completely in the province of Piacenza, with the exception of an encroachment of about 4 km in the Municipality of Santo Stefano d’Aveto in Liguria. The route involves 4 Municipalities: Ferriere, Santo Stefano D’Aveto (GE), Cerignale, Corte Brugnatella. The route has been designed in such a way that passages on all the highest peaks of the area are foreseen: there will be seven mountains over 1300 meters. The departure is scheduled at 23.00

I finishers del TVGT otterranno 5 punti ITRA (International Trail Running Association).

On Saturday 29 April, at 7.00, the Ferriere Classic Ring will instead start, 55 km with 3,100 m of positive and negative difference in altitude: also on this route, entirely within the Municipality of Ferriere, except for a brief encroachment at Santo Stefano d ‘Aveto, you will touch seven peaks over 1,300 m. This route will award 3 ITRA points
Also on Saturday 29 April, at 10 am, the athletes of the Carevolo Trail Race will start, 31 km for 1,600 m D+- and 2 ITRA points; at 11.00 departures close with the Panoramic Trail Race, 20 km and 900 m D+-. In short, there is only the embarrassment of choice!
On the site www.ferrieretrailfestival.it are information relating to the courses and how to register is available.

