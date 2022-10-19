Unexpected but still welcome. The tribute to J&W Feltre Basket came from Fip Veneto, which gave the Feltrini the victory against Virtus Resana. Fault of an incorrect procedure in the registration of a player by the Treviso team, which the federal offices noticed when the result was approved. Consequently, the knockout remedied 74-64 in the advance turned into a 20-0 in favor, with attached two points in the ranking.

It would have been the second consecutive backhand in the first three days, but now the score has changed for the team led by coach Damiano Scanu. Not bad in a championship where every single position counts for the placements in view of the second half of the season.

SURPRISED

For the avoidance of doubt, the J&W Feltre makes it known that it has not made any complaints. It has happened and is welcome, as it is convenient to get a little higher in a ranking that now says: Valbelluna 6, Motta, Monastier, J&W Feltre, Castelfranco, Silea 4, Favaro, Roncade 2, Paese, Resana 0.

“We did not expect it either to obtain the favorable result”, explains the manager Luca Mattiello. “From what they learned, they thought a player lined up against us was registered but in reality regularized as a position only the next day.”

MONASTIER SUNDAY

On the pitch after Roncade’s winning debut, two defeats would come with Valbelluna and Resana. However, no alarm bells for a young team, beyond some more experienced players.

«The first official commitments are confirming that a lot of work is still needed to grow in terms of harmony and understanding the category. We have never regretted the choice to return to Serie D, but it will still take a couple of months to be at the top. After that, we will see which goal we will be able to reach ».

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Monastier will arrive at Luzzo, paired in the standings at 4 points.