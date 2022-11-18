According to Shams, sources revealed that Kyrie Irving is expected to return in the Nets’ home game against the Grizzlies on Monday, Beijing time.

According to sources, both the Nets and the NBA are satisfied with what Irving has done “throughout the process, especially considering Irving has met with various community leaders. Another anonymous source revealed that what Irving has done Things go beyond what the Nets and the league have asked of him.

Prior to this, the Nets put forward six requirements, and Irving completed all of them before he could come back. The six demands are: an apology for the retweeted movie link on October 27, denunciation of harmful content, and a clear statement that he has no “anti-Semitic beliefs”; demand that Owen donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations and meet with Jewish community leaders; There are also 2 complete news sensitivity and “anti-hate” training designed by the Nets: Only after completing these 5 requirements, Irving will finally need to meet with Nets owner Tsai Chongxin and related officials to ensure that this move will not Happen again.

Irving has already met with NBA President Xiao Hua and Nets owner Tsai Chongxin. Silver said: “In my opinion, there is no doubt that he is not anti-Semitic, but I think he needs to go through a process now. We had a direct and frank conversation, and he is still the same person I have known for ten years. People, and I never heard him say anti-Semitic words. But I think it is right to suspend him. As for when he can return to the team, the Nets will negotiate with the league.”

Tsai also stated that Irving has no anti-Semitic or beliefs of any other group.

At present, Irving has missed 7 consecutive games (today is the 8th game against the Trail Blazers). He has played 8 games this season, averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 28% from the three-point range .

Original title: Irving is expected to play the Grizzlies next Monday and miss 8 games due to anti-Semitic turmoil

