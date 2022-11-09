Original title: Irving Live: The existing system is breaking down, don’t let children be victims

On November 10, Beijing time, reports from the US media said that Nets star Kyrie Irving interacted with netizens through a live broadcast of social media today.

Irving was suspended and without pay by the Nets for supporting a film widely considered anti-Semitic. Just Wednesday, Irving and NBA commissioner Adam Silver completed a meeting. Sources said the two sides had a productive conversation and received understanding. Taking a step forward based on mutual understanding paves the way for a future partnership between the Nets and Irving.

Today, Owen said in the live broadcast: “Brothers, I am not here to spread negative energy, I am just stating the facts and talking to you from the depths of your soul. I hope you will not be affected by the social status quo. Don’t be affected by the existing system. Mutilated, there is now a ton of misinformation everywhere.”

“The system is breaking down right now. If you’re my son’s generation, I hope you don’t get distracted by the status quo, emotionally and mentally,” Irving continued. “I want you to understand that you’re still young.”

“Honestly, I don’t know the answer either. But if we don’t make changes, our kids will be victims of the current system,” Owen said. Religion, culture, class, finances, entertainment, media, etc. Yes, please don’t be a victim of these things.”

The 30-year-old Irving has played 8 games so far this season, averaging 38.6 minutes per game, handing over 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Nets are currently 4-7 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: