Original title: Irving scored 26 points, Durant 20+6, the Timberwolves lost to the Nets

On October 15th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA preseason came to the end, and the Brooklyn Nets played away to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the whole game, the Nets defeated the Wolves 112-102, ending the preseason with a victory.

Overall stats:

Specific score: 28-22, 37-27, 22-27, 25-26 (Nets in front).

On the Nets side, Kevin Durant scored 20 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks, and Irving scored 26 points, 4 assists and 3 steals. In addition, Royce O’Neal 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals, Clarkston 8 points and 5 rebounds, Ben Simmons 2 points, 2 rebounds and 6 assists, Dyron Sharp 15 points and 13 rebounds, Mills 6 points, Big Morris had 7 points and 6 rebounds, Cameron Thomas had 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, and Watanabe Yuta had 4 points and 4 rebounds.

On the Timberwolves side, Russell had 17 points and 6 assists, Gobert had 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals, Towns had 15 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, and Anthony Edwards had 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. In addition, McDaniels had 6 points and 3 rebounds, Kyle Anderson had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and Natsu Reed had 7 points and 7 rebounds.

Game recap:

At the start of the first quarter, Durant quickly entered the state, his jumper succeeded, and the three-pointer also scored. Since then, Owen has made consecutive outside shots, and the Nets have taken an 11-1 lead after playing less than 4 minutes. Russell jumped into the net, Towns also made a three-pointer, and the Timberwolves responded. But since then, the Nets continued to maintain a score difference of about 10 points. In the latter part of this quarter, Durant made another signature jumper and scored 12 points in a single quarter. Towns made a free throw into the net, and Natsu Reed made an empty cut for a layup. After the single quarter, the Timberwolves were temporarily behind 22-28.

In the second quarter, Simmons stood up and grabbed the spotlight. His hook shot was successful, and he assisted Clarkston and Morris to score successively. Since then, Simmons has sent two more assists, but just as he was gradually gaining momentum, he received his fifth personal foul early. But on the offensive end, Irving quickly continued the fire after his debut. He could make a three-pointer with difficult retreats, and he also sent wonderful passes for his teammates in the latter part of the quarter. On the other hand, the Timberwolves were increasingly at a disadvantage in the counterattack. Before halftime, Irving defended against Russell, and a beautiful time difference avoided the opponent’s defense and retreated with a three-pointer. After halftime, the Nets continued to lead 65-49.

After changing sides and fighting again, Simmons got his sixth foul and was ejected after only one minute of play in the third quarter. But since then, Irving continued to exert his strength. He made two free throws for fouls, and Durant assisted Royce O’Neal to hit a three-pointer. On the Wolves side, Towns and Gobert also continued to score. In the middle of the third quarter, Irving’s offense was already unstoppable. His three-pointer and jumper hit again, and his personal score was 25+. At this time, the point difference was widened to more than 20 points. Passive, Edwards made jumpers and three-pointers, and his hand felt slightly warmer. After that, the difference remained in double digits. Durant fed the cake “Zhao Si” and succeeded in attacking the basket. After three quarters, the Nets continued to lead 87-76.

In the last quarter, the two sides kept their main players on the court for a while, but neither the Nets’ Durant, Irving, nor the Wolves’ twins, Gobert and Towns’ desire to fight was not too strong. In the score, the Nets have always maintained a double-digit advantage. Entering the latter part of this quarter, the game finally entered the training time. In the end, after the game was over, the Nets defeated the Wolves 112-102, ending the preseason with a victory.

Starting lineup for both sides:

Nets: Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neal, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Nicholas Clarkston

Timberwolves: Jayden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell

(Poirot)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: