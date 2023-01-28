Original title: Irving cut 40+5+6 and Simmons was injured and retired. The Nets were upset and lost to the Pistons and suffered a 2-game losing streak

On January 27, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Brooklyn Nets 130-122 in an away game, ending their 4-game losing streak and giving the Nets a 2-game losing streak.

The score of the four quarters (the Nets are behind): 30-27, 28-32, 43-31, 29-32.

Pistons: Bojan 11 points and 6 rebounds, Sadiq Bay 25 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, Durham 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Burks 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Ivey 16 points, 8 assists and 3 rebounds, Hai Yess had 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Stewart had 11 points and 5 rebounds, and Diallo had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Nets: Joe Harris 7 points, Claxton 27 points and 13 rebounds, Irving 40 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, Simmons 7 assists, Watanabe 8 points and 5 rebounds, Mills 6 points, Sumner 24 points and 5 rebounds Rebounds and 3 assists.

In this campaign, the Nets’ Durant, Seth Curry and Sharp were absent from the game, while the Pistons’ Joseph, Bagley and Cunningham could not play.

After the start of the game, Ivy scored 12 points in a row, O’Neal hit a 3-pointer, Irving assisted and singled, leading the team to a 17-14 lead. Afterwards, the Nets took the lead in the rotation, Duron dunked vigorously, Warren broke through and scored, Irving hit his second three-pointer, and he scored 13 points in the first quarter. However, Irving was replaced with 3 minutes and 24 seconds left, and the Nets’ offense was also in trouble. The team did not score for two minutes. Bogdanovic and Diallo made a layup, Burks hit a 3-pointer, and the Pistons took the lead. Although Morris hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, the Nets still trailed 27-30 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Lieves dunked vigorously after breaking through, but this was also the only sports goal scored by the Pistons in the first 3 minutes of the start. Veteran Mills made a breakthrough throw and Sumner hit 3+1. He contributed 8 consecutive points to overtake the score. Diallo also broke through and dunked, but Harris contributed 5 points in a row, and the Nets stopped the Pistons 42-38. After the timeout, the Pistons responded with a 9-0 spurt under the leadership of Hayes. Irving made his debut with 6 minutes left, and he hit a 3-pointer to lead the Nets to an 8-2 spurt. Sadiq Bay made a three-pointer. Fortunately, the substitute Yuta Watanabe felt hot. He scored 2+1 and contributed 5 points in the last 56 seconds. At halftime, the Nets took a 59-58 lead.

In the third quarter, Bogdanovic scored 2+1, Sadiq Beren scored 5 points, and the two teamed up to play a wave of 10-3 attacks. Clarkston dunked and Yuta Watanabe hit a 3-pointer, but the Pistons’ shooting percentage remained high. Duron scored 5 points in a row, Sadiq Bay responded with 3 points, and he scored 10 points in a row to widen the point difference. 11 points. Irving made two three-pointers to keep the Nets alive. He led the team to respond to an 8-2 spurt, and the difference between the two teams was reduced to 5 points. Diallo’s breakthrough throw shot interrupted the Nets’ offensive momentum, Stewart scored 2+1, and the difference between the two teams returned to 10 points. To make matters worse, Ben Simmons withdrew from the game with left knee soreness, Irving stepped on a 3-pointer with 3 minutes left, and Stewart was called a flagrant first-degree foul. Reluctantly, the Nets only scored 1 sports game goal in the last 2 minutes and 50 seconds of this quarter. After a wave of 10-4 attacks, the Pistons led by 11 points 101-90 at the end of the third quarter.

In the last quarter, Sumner made a 3-pointer, and Burks responded quickly. He scored 7 points with a penalty shot, and the Pistons stopped the Nets 108-95. After the timeout, Clarkston made a layup, Irving scored in a single, and his score broke the 30-point mark. The fiery Burks scored another 3 points, and he led the Pistons to a 7-2 spurt, widening the point difference to 14 points. Since then, Irving made two singles hits, but the Nets did not score in the next 3 minutes, and O’Neal was sent off for 6 fouls. Irving scored 2+1, Hayes responded with a three-pointer, and Harris received a first-degree flagrant foul for stepping. With Duren hitting 2+1 again, the outcome of the game was completely lost. The only consolation is that Irving’s score broke through the 40-point mark. In the end, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Brooklyn Nets 130-122, ending their 4-game losing streak and giving the Nets a two-game losing streak.

Pistons starters: Sadiq Bay, Bogdanovic, Durham, Burks, Ivey

Nets starters: Irving, Harris, O’Neal, Simmons, Clarkston

(beard)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: