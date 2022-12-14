Home Sports Irving: Vaughn made it very clear that if he doesn’t work hard enough on the court, he will let you know the consequences – yqqlm
Irving: Vaughn made it very clear that if he doesn't work hard enough on the court, he will let you know the consequences

Irving: Vaughn made it very clear that if he doesn’t work hard enough on the court, he will let you know the consequences – yqqlm
Original title: Irving: Vaughn made it very clear that if he does not work hard enough on the court, he will let you know the consequences

Irving: Vaughn made it very clear that if he doesn’t work hard enough on the court, he will let you know the consequences

Live broadcast, December 13th Today’s NBA regular season, the Nets defeated the Wizards 112-100, Irving accepted media interviews after the game.

Speaking of coach Vaughn, Irving said: “Vaughn made it very clear that if you don’t play hard enough on the court, he will let you know what the consequences are.”

In this game, Irving was in excellent form. He played 36 minutes, 7 of 17 shots, 3 of 10 three-pointers, 7 of 7 free throws, 24 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks.Return to Sohu to see more

