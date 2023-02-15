Original title: Irving was super godly at the end of the final quarter, and Doncic Kidd explained why the two passed the ball modestly

Beijing time on February 14th in the NBA regular season, the Lone Ranger played against the Timberwolves at home. In the end, the Lone Ranger lost 121-124 to the Timberwolves.

In this game, Irving played 39 minutes, made 15 of 23 shots, 4 of 9 three-pointers, 2 of 2 free throws, scored 36 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, including 26 points on 11 of 12 shots in the final quarter. According to statistics, Owen scored a total of 412 points in the final quarter of the season, the highest in the league, followed by Antetokounmpo’s 396 points. It is worth mentioning that Irving’s playing time in the final quarter only ranked 15th in the league.

After the game, when Doncic talked about Irving’s crazy performance, he said: “He is so crazy, our entire bench is dumbfounded, and I want to ask how he did it.”

In this regard, Lone Ranger coach Kidd also said: “He understands the final game, and he knows when to stand up.”

At the same time, Kidd also talked about the two passing each other at the last moment. He said: “They are passing each other. The next step is to figure out who is going to shoot. It will take a little time.”

So far, Doncic and Irving have played 2 games and have not won yet.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: