Home » Is a champion with Atlético Nacional thinking about retirement? Chronic injury
Sports

Is a champion with Atlético Nacional thinking about retirement? Chronic injury

by admin
Is a champion with Atlético Nacional thinking about retirement? Chronic injury

The Betplay Cup turned into a celebration for Atlético Nacional and its fans at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. The team secured a place in the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores and strengthened its youth players, enhancing coach Jhon Bodmer’s project. However, amidst the happiness, concerns emerged as one of the champions, midfielder Jhon Duque, hinted at possible retirement due to a long-standing ankle injury. Duque, who has been a fixture in the team through sacrifice and dedication, expressed uncertainty about his future in football. As fans and teammates wish him a speedy recovery, Duque contemplates his next steps with the advice of specialists.

See also  Everyone get there! World Cup phenomenon Luke Littler comes to play darts just over the Belgian border (and can draw Dimitri Van den Bergh)

You may also like

Basketball, the incredible half-court basket at the end...

Sara and Sofia Benfares: German doping case is...

“This is the stupidest thing ever”: swimmer sees...

Gandini “stimulating LBA, difficult restart after Covid”

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC celebrate their 3-0...

Gold Cup W: Mexico collides with Paraguay in...

Gold Cup W: Draw defined the last classified...

Formula 1 schedules in Bahrain 2024: where to...

When professional sport is your daily outlet

Another defeat for Frigintini Calcio

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy