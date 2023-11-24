Is a champion with Atlético Nacional thinking about retirement? Chronic injury

The Betplay Cup turned into a celebration for Atlético Nacional and its fans at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. The team secured a place in the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores and strengthened its youth players, enhancing coach Jhon Bodmer’s project. However, amidst the happiness, concerns emerged as one of the champions, midfielder Jhon Duque, hinted at possible retirement due to a long-standing ankle injury. Duque, who has been a fixture in the team through sacrifice and dedication, expressed uncertainty about his future in football. As fans and teammates wish him a speedy recovery, Duque contemplates his next steps with the advice of specialists.

Share this: Facebook

X

