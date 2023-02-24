Kevin Durant scrimmaged with the Phoenix Suns but is ruled out against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. He will be available on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks at the earliest. KD joining the Suns brought up title or bust talks and Devin Booker was asked whether his squad was a superteam. He responded saying quote: ‘Everything that’s said about us will come regarding how we finish.’ Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and Ric Bucher debate whether anything less than a title would be a failure for KD.



