FCZ oldie Blerim Dzemaili can still get upset on the pitch like a young hothead. Does it have to be that way?

What happened? Blerim Dzemaili has a clear opinion.

Philipp Schmidli / Keystone

Blerim Dzemaili fumed in front of the TV camera during the break last Sunday in the St. Gallen Arena. He says: “We can’t play against the referee every time! It’s enough! It is too much!” From Dzemaili’s point of view, the referee failed to call a foul a few minutes earlier, after which St. Gallen equalized. Dzemaili is beside himself, his football world is once again unfair. Is this a young hothead speaking? Or is that the last portion of poison and bile from an aged FCZ employee shortly before retirement?

