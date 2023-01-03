Home Sports Is Fortnite back on iOS? The anticipation of Epic and the tug of war with Apple
A sibylline tweet from the founder and CEO of Epic Games opens the sensational return of Fortnite to iOS in 2023, after the battle with Apple.

Fortnite could return to the official Apple store for iOS devices in 2023. This could have been anticipated by the founder and CEO of Epic Games Tim Sweeney, who, in the last hours of 2022, shared a far from cryptic message on Twitter. “Next year on iOS!”, it was he tweets by Sweeney, followed by an image taken from Fortnite showing fireworks that make up the writing 2023.

Epic and Apple broke ties in 2020, when the publisher and developer introduced an in-app payment system that would have cut the Cupertino-based company out of the process – a move that, according to Apple, violated the company’s terms of service. ‘App Store and eventually led to Fortnite being banned from the store. Epic immediately attacked Apple with a commercial that referenced George Orwell’s 1984, in which the developer proclaimed himself a spokesman for consumer rights and against the unfair conditions imposed by the house of the bitten apple.

Since then, Epic Games has taken Apple to court, but was defeated in nine out of ten cases in 2021. Epic appealed and a new round of hearings began in November 2022. iOS users can still play Fortnite through services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now, but the ban on the App Store still proved to be very frustrating for anyone who wanted to play it on iPhones and other devices powered by Apple’s operating system. The dispute between the two companies could finally come to an end in 2023, provided that Sweeney’s tweet really means anything, although we have no details on the resolution of the case between the parties, for now. The FTC recently issued a measure that will force Epic Games to refund some in-game purchases made on Fortnite, although this is currently only valid in North America.

