Is happiness contagious?Haaland misses a good opportunity like Sterling is possessed

The biggest highlight of the Community Shield match between Manchester City and Liverpool this morning is of course Haaland, the most popular fried chicken in today’s football introduced by the Blue Moon this summer. During his time at Dortmund, Haaland contributed astonishing goalscoring efficiency and explosive style of football. This summer, Haaland arrived at the Etihad Stadium for 60 million euros. In the previous warm-up match with Bayern, Haaland broke the opponent’s goal in his debut at Manchester City, and finally achieved the victory against Bayern. Facing Liverpool this time, Guardiola also arranged for Haaland to make his debut in British football.

After the game, though, Haaland seemed a little lost. The first is that the overall state of Manchester City is not good. The core of the team, De Bruyne, is not very excited. The attack of the entire Manchester City team is not very smooth. In addition, Grealish and Mahrez are both players who like to cut inside. They often move closer to the middle on the wing, which reduces Haaland’s space and makes it difficult to play his dashing characteristics. Of course, Haaland has also exposed his most obvious shortcoming. As a center, he lacks the ability to hold the ball with his back and head the ball, and his skills are also relatively rough.

However, in the first half, Haaland’s physical advantages still showed, such as the shot after Robertson and a flying shot in front of the goal. In the second half, Haaland’s situation did not change much. Especially after Liverpool’s standard king Nunes came on the stage this summer, the Uruguayan’s performance dwarfed Haaland. Nunes first made a penalty, and then grabbed a point in front of the goal and completely killed the game. And Haaland seemed to be possessed by Sterling in the countdown stage and played happy football. At that time, Foden’s shot caused the Red Army’s goalkeeper Adrian to let go, and Haaland’s goalkeeper hit the crossbar in the face of an empty goal. Haaland felt unbelievable at the time.

Haaland missed two great chances in this game, as many as he has missed in Dortmund’s 14 games this year. In the whole game, Haaland touched the ball only 16 times and passed the ball 9 times. No win against 2 times and lost the ball up to 6 times. 3 shots, 1 shot on target. It can be said that Haaland’s performance in the Community Shield was unqualified. After the game, some foreign fans complained that Haaland was “white Lukaku”. Guardiola also admitted after the game that it was a good thing for Haaland to understand what the Premier League is like today. For Habbo, his future at Manchester City still has a long way to go.

