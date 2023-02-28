Our body works best on an empty stomach. And if we train before eating, the metabolism works more efficiently, burning fat better than if we do fitness after lunch. This is the result of a study conducted by the University of Bath, in England, which compared the effects of nutrition with physical exercise.

Is it better to eat or not before a workout? The tests

The English study is the first of its kind and tries to shed light on a topic deeply felt by sportsmen (but not only). Understanding if and what to eat before playing sports (depending on weight loss) is essential information. The paper, published in theAmerican Journal of Physiologytells of the research of the Bath endocrinologists and of the method used: some volunteer subjects in a state of overweight were invited to walk for an hour with the aim of reaching 60% of maximum oxygen consumption. The first time they did it on an empty stomach, the second time two hours after the meal (high-calorie carbohydrate dishes).

The role of adipose tissue

Blood tests and adipose tissue samples collected both before and after the tests served to demonstrate that exercising after a meal is substantially contraindicated. That’s because eating forces fatty tissue to “take care of food,” which it does it prevents the metabolism from burning fat efficiently. It was evident that the expression of two genes (PDK4 and HSL) increased in the case of exercise after fasting and decreased in the opposite case. As for PDK4, the increase is thought to indicate that stored fat was used to fuel metabolism during exercise, which was done by carbohydrates in post-meal exercise volunteers. The HSL enzyme (responsible for lipolysis, i.e. the mobilization of triglycerides from adipose tissue) is increased in the same way during exercise. i

Effects and defects

Dylan Thompson, author of the studio, explains that the findings reinforce the idea that “adipose tissue often faces competitive challenges. If after eating he is busy reacting to the meal and would not be stimulated even by a series of exercises, it means that “exercise in a fasted state could result in more favorable changes in adipose tissue, with long-term health benefits”. The study has obvious limitations, namely the very small sample of volunteers on which the experiment was conducted; further investigations are needed to confirm and determine more clearly how the mechanism is implemented and how to exploit this information for diets and fitness programs.

