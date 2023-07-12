Is it possible to vote with an expired DNI?

12/07/2023

Act. a las 22:02

CEST

On Sunday, July 23, the General Elections will be held in Spain

As the date approaches, doubts arise

From the outset, it was planned that the General Elections in Spain would be held at the end of the year. Behind the electoral defeat of the PSOE In the last regional and municipal elections, Pedro Sánchez brought forward the date to vote for the Sunday July 23.

As the elections approach, citizens have several doubts about which polling station they have to attend or If they can vote with the expired DNI, among many.

Remember that the National Identity Document is Mandatory for people residing in Spain and over 14 years of age. The fact of having an expired DNI could lead to a a fine of between 600 and 30,000 euros, depending on the offence. Not only that, and it is that many administrative, banking, etc. procedures cannot be carried out.

Even so, in the case of elections, You can vote if you have an expired DNI, since the only utility is to certify the identity of the voter. Of course, you will always have to present the original document, since photocopies will not be accepted.

If you do not have the National Identity Document, you can also show other valid documents such as the passport or driver’s license. Any of these should have a photograph that identifies the voter.

