Original title: Is it reasonable? The top ten in 2K23 ability value: Antetokounmpo ranks first, Curry James Durant has the same score

On September 7, 2022, Beijing time, 2K officially announced the ability values ​​of some players in 2K23. Among them, Giannis Antetokounmpo ranked first in the league with 97, and Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic tied for second.

The top eleven are as follows:

1. Antetokounmpo 97;

2. James 96, Curry 96, Durant 96, Jokic 96, Embiid 96;

7. Doncic 95;

8. Leonard 94;

9. Morant 93, Tatum 93, Butler 93.

Booker on the cover scored 91.

The top five rookie ability values:

1. Paul Banchero 78, Jabari Smith 78

3. Chet Holmgren 77

4. Keegan Murray 76 Jaden Ivey 76

Do you think that last year's championship + FMVP winner Curry has the same rating as James, Durant and others, is it reasonable?

