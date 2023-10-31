Is it right that Leo Messi won the 2023 Ballon d’Or? For the French, no – breaking latest news

by Stefano Montefiori, Paris correspondent

Messi, at 36, wins his eighth Ballon d’Or: he closes the cycle and leaves room for new recruits, Haaland second and Mbapp third

Without surprises, and with a few whistles, Lionel Messi climbs the steps of the Thtre du Chtelet in Paris, shows off his shy smile under the eyes of his wife Antonella and his three children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, and leaves for the eighth time with the 15 kilos of the Golden Ball. His fans rejoice, everyone else snorts and in particular the French, who do not forgive him for having shone last season only at the World Cup in Qatar and above all in the final won against France.

I share the award with my teammates from the Argentine national team – Messi said on stage -. And I don’t want to forget Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbapp, who had an incredible year. Haaland has won everything and will undoubtedly take home this award. Thanks to my wife, who has always been there even in difficult times. And I thank Diego, there is no better place to wish him a happy birthday (Diego Armando Maradona was born on 30 October 1960, ed.).

In Paris, Messi is remembered for his little steps in his matches with Paris Saint-Germain, inconclusive and listless just when there would have been a bit more effort needed, in the key matches of the Champions League for example (in the two seasons with him in the team PSG did worse than usual, eliminated in the round of 16). And we also remember his transformation when he led Argentina to victory against Les Bleus of an equally stellar Mbapp.

But was it really inevitable to reward Messi again because he was world champion? His 2022-2023 season finale in Paris ended among the boos of the Parc des Princes, before a relative and easy rebirth in the American championship with the pink jersey of David Beckham’s Inter Miami, who came to Paris last night to deliver them the prize.

But the 100 jurors – one for each of the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings – identified by the newspaper France Football wanted to offer the final consecration to the immense Argentine champion, despite the new criteria: what counted were individual performances and their decisive and impressive character, collective performances, plus class and fair play.

Kylian Mbapp recognized himself in the identikit of the new Ballon d’Or in June: What do the new criteria mean? Burn the retina (that is, impress the public, ed.) and be decisive. I think I fit these criteria. Disappointment for him and also for the other favourite, the Norwegian Erling Haaland (Gerd Muller award) who in his first season in Manchester City won the Champions League, the Premier League and also the FA Cup scoring 56 goals in 57 games .

Yashin Award for best goalkeeper to Argentine Emiliano Martinez and Kopa Award for youth to Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid. Ballon d’Or for women goes to Aitana Bonmati, champion of Spain and Europe with Barcelona and the world champion with La Roja. Once the Messi-Ronaldo era has been archived (with the Modric and Benzema brackets), the games will finally reopen at the next edition.

