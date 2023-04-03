Original title: Is it scary? Durant’s Suns career has 6 wins and 0 losses and only lost 1 game in nearly 20 games

On April 3, Beijing time, in the NBA regular season, the Suns defeated the Thunder 128-118, ushering in a wave of 5 consecutive victories.

According to statistics from the US media Statmuse, this is Durant’s sixth game for the Suns, with a record of 6 wins and 0 losses, and he has never lost a game in his Suns career. Moreover, in Durant’s nearly 20 games, his record is a terrifying 19 wins and 1 loss.

In this game, Durant played 34 minutes, made 13 of 21 shots, scored 35 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks. Since Durant’s comeback on March 30, he scored 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, 30 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, and today’s 35 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. His state is getting better and better.

After this game, the Suns’ record came to 43 wins and 35 losses, ranking fifth in the Western Conference, 2.5 games ahead of the fifth-placed Clippers.

Next, the Suns have 4 remaining regular season games, which will be played against the Spurs, Nuggets, Lakers and Clippers respectively.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: