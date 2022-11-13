Original title: Is it too wrong to be suspended?Owen’s good deeds exposed in the past year, the boss revealed new requirements for lifting the ban: sincerely apologize

On November 13, Beijing time, Irving was still suspended. Some American media have exposed Owen’s good deeds in the past year, hoping that he can return as soon as possible, and the boss Cai Chongxin has issued a new request for lifting the ban. It seems that Owen needs to make a change from his heart and wake up completely if he wants to come back.

In the past year, Irving first donated $323,000 to Feeding America, then partnered with City Harvest to donate 250,000 meals to the homeless in New York, and partnered with Nike to donate 17 boxes of food and masks to indigenous tribes, promising In the 2020 season, WNBA women’s basketball players who cannot play due to the epidemic will provide a total of $1.5 million in subsidies to pay off tuition for nine HBCU (Black American Educational Institution) students at Lincoln University, and buy real estate for George Floyd’s family.

Based on this, some American media believe that it is too unfair to ban Owen for a long time because of a tweet. However, the Nets did not want to settle the matter lightly, and owner Tsai Chongxin said of Irving’s release, “He still has work to do. He has to show people that he is sorry for this, and it is important that people may Ignoring that, he only apologized after being suspended.” See also The 2021 National Women's Ice Hockey Championship comes to an end-the Beijing team wins the championship In other words, in Cai Chongxin’s view, Owen’s apology was forced, rather than an active apology from the heart, which did not seem sincere. Fortunately, according to Durant’s description, Irving still maintains a positive mood, “”Irving is in high spirits, and he is looking forward to coming back to play games. “ Sadly, the Nets are averaging 91.2 points per game without Irving this season, compared to 118.8 points per game when Irving is in the game. It seems the Nets are better off without Irving.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: