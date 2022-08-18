Home Sports Is it true this time?Britain’s richest man says he’d be a Red Devils fan if Manchester United listed
Is it true this time? Britain's richest man says he'd be a Red Devils fan if Manchester United listed

Is it true this time?Britain’s richest man says he’d be a Red Devils fan if Manchester United listed

Original title: This time is true?Britain’s richest man says he’s a Red Devils fan if he’s willing to buy Manchester United

Is it true this time?Britain’s richest man says he’s a Red Devils fan if he’s willing to buy Manchester United

On August 18th, according to the Times reporter Matt Dickinson, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the richest man in the UK and owner of INEOS Group, is willing to buy a stake in Manchester United, and hopes to fully control the team in the future, and then have a stake in the club. The home is fully remodeled. It is worth mentioning that Ratcliffe himself is a Manchester United fan.

According to Forbes’ 2022 wealth list, Sir Ratcliffe is ranked 111th in the world and 1st in the UK with a net worth of $16.3 billion.

When Chelsea went up for sale in May, he tried to buy from Abramovich but, as everyone knows, failed, but he made it clear that he was interested in owning a Premier League team.

Yesterday, the billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he wanted to buy Manchester United, but just two hours later, he said that it was just a joke of his own.

