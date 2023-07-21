Is Kylian Mbappé’s Departure from PSG Imminent?

Title: Kylian Mbappé Left Out of PSG’s Japan Tour, Fuels Transfer Speculations

Date: 2023-07-21

French striker Kylian Mbappé’s future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) seems more uncertain than ever as he has been excluded from the team’s upcoming tour in Japan. The omission signals a potential departure for Mbappé, whose contract with the club expires in 2024.

PSG officially announced the 29 players selected by coach Luis Enrique to participate in the tour, and Mbappé’s name was noticeably absent from the list. This development opens up a new perspective on Mbappé’s future, with all eyes now on whether a lucrative offer satisfying PSG’s demands would materialize.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of PSG, recently emphasized that no player is above the club and that anyone unwilling to stay may leave. Mbappé reportedly has no intentions of extending his contract beyond 2024, prompting the club to actively explore potential transfer options rather than risk losing their star forward as a free agent in the following year.

Qatar, which owns PSG, has also issued an ultimatum to Mbappé, further highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the player’s future. This ultimatum is exemplified by his omission from the team’s annual Asian tour, where they will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Inter Milan.

Real Madrid has been the most persistent suitor for Mbappé, having pursued the player since his time at Monaco six years ago. Local press reports have suggested that PSG values Mbappé at a staggering 200 million euros, a price tag that Real Madrid may be willing to pay as they have the necessary funds to facilitate the transfer.

Mbappé’s decision is expected before July 31, a deadline for him to announce whether he will extend his contract with PSG, despite being left out of the Japan tour, alongside the likes of Keylor Navas, Neymar, and his brother Ethan. Alternatively, Mbappé may choose to explore new opportunities in the coming weeks.

The 29 players selected by PSG for their tour in Japan include Keylor Navas, Ashraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Manuel Ugarte, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, Neymar Jr, Marco Asensio, Juan Bernat, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Kang-in Lee, Lucas Hernandez, Dear Ndour, Carlos Soler, Alexandre Letellier, Layvin Kurzawa, Warren Zaire-Emery, Ismaël Gharbi, Serif Nhaga, Milan Skriniar, Ethan Mbappe, Ilyas Housni, Noah Lemina, Hugo Slaughter, Louis Mouquet, and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The omission of Kylian Mbappé from PSG’s Japan tour has sparked speculation regarding his future, with the France international now facing a crucial decision that could shape the next chapter of his illustrious career.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

