Is Lukaku at Milan possible after Tonali’s farewell? What’s going on – breaking latest news

Milan cultivate the idea of ​​snatching the Belgian from his cousins ​​thanks to the millions collected for Tonali and Cardinale’s good relations with Chelsea. Doubts remain, such as the one relating to the salary which goes beyond the ceiling imposed by the Rossoneri

Cyclone Tonali, unsettling due to the sudden acceleration it experienced yesterday and devastating due to the economic impact of the deal, overwhelmed Milan. While the fans wonder about the future of the club which, after Maldini’s farewell, renounces its designated captain for the next few years, unthinkable scenarios open up. The new management of the Devil ready to enter into new business that under the Madonnina have all the flavor of overtaking but above all tripping.

As already announced yesterday, the Rossoneri are ready to leap onto pole position in the negotiation with Sassuolo for Davide Frattesi, the midfielder pursued by Roma, Juventus – who also had talks yesterday – and above all by Inter who he had wrested a sort of virtual first refusal right thanks to the good relations between Beppe Marotta and Giovanni Carnevali. Now, however, with the sale of Tonali, Milan jumps into pole position for two reasons. He has the cash to satisfy the economic demands of the Emilians who demand between 35 and 40 million to let the player go. He is liked by the entourage of the midfielder who also represents Tonali’s interests at the same time. clear that the Nerazzurri would be displaced, unable at the moment to make raises without the prior sale of Brozovic or Gosens. But not only. A sensational idea is being cultivated in these hours on the fourth floor of Casa Milan.

It looks more like a provocation than an actual battle plan. Snatch Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea with whose owner Gerry Cardinale cultivates good relations, making fun of the Nerazzurri who were convinced until yesterday that they can still count on the Belgian’s presence next year. Piero Ausilio had also recently been in London to negotiate with the Blues and obtain the renewal of the striker’s loan at lower figures than the current ones. The problem is that the London club, grappling with a hypertrophic squad to be thinned out according to Pochettino’s indications, has for now the intention of monetizing the sales – the cases of Koulibaly, Mendy and Ziyech in Arabia are indicative -. Big Rom has refused for now to emigrate to the rich Arab league which represents the new frontier, firmly intending to return to Milan.

But if Inter now didn’t have the economic means to propitiate the closure of the operation, could Milan become a welcome destination for the player? In Viale della Liberazione they don’t believe in an ending of this type. Instead, they are silent in the Rossoneri headquarters, from which yesterday the rumor according to which Milan would even have paid the 40 million for the center forward. A doubt remains: if so far the 5 million fixed base guaranteed to Leao are the Maginot line of salaries not to be exceeded, how would the Milanello locker room welcome the arrival of a celebrated star who earns 12 million?

It should be remembered that yesterday the turbo boost was given to the Tonali deal when it was understood that Milan could never match the 10 million salary proposal – 8 million fixed base, two bonuses – advanced by Newcastle. The only certainty are the diplomatic relations between the Milanese women put to the test by these intrusions.

