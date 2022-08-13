Original title: Is Luo Wumei a candidate for the Golden Globe Award? Messi’s data is too poor, Ronaldo is still “Mr. Key”

The list of 30 candidates for the 2022 Ballon d’Or has been announced, led by the number one favorite, Benzema, and a number of Real Madrid generals. Among them, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is listed, the Portuguese has been shortlisted for the “French Football” Ballon d’Or candidate for 18 consecutive times, refreshing his own record, while Messi missed this shortlist. It is worth mentioning that this is the first time Messi has missed the Ballon d’Or candidate since 2006. The Argentine star has been shortlisted 15 times before.

Why is Messi missing the shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or, while Ronaldo is on the list?

1. Adjustment of the selection criteria for the Golden Globe Awards

First of all, it needs to be clear. In March this year, “France Football” revised the selection criteria for the Ballon d’Or. The performance reference time for the Ballon d’Or selection is no longer a whole year, but a season, that is, from August last year to July this year.

In this regard, “France Football” reporter Emmanuel Bojan wrote on social media: “Messi has been shortlisted 15 times in a row since 2006, he has won the Ballon d’Or seven times, and he has won the championship with the team. Choices are all important. The Argentine star is in discussions on the 30-man shortlist, but the new Ballon d’Or selection criteria are working against him. The new selection criteria are based on a player’s performance in a season, not a calendar year, so July 11, 2021 Messi helping Argentina win the Copa America is not in the reference range. Then, it must be admitted that Messi’s performance in Paris’ first season, both in terms of overall impression and statistics, is very impressive disappointment.”

2. Messi’s data last season was too poor

Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but his debut season in Ligue 1 was underwhelming. In terms of leagues, although Paris Saint-Germain won the Ligue 1 championship, based on Paris’ dominance and competitiveness in Ligue 1, the extra points for this championship are not high. In addition, Messi’s personal Ligue 1 data is also relatively poor, he only has 6 goals and 14 assists. In the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain was reversed by Real Madrid and eliminated early.

In this regard, “France Football” said that Messi spent an indifferent first season in Paris Saint-Germain. Although he followed the team to win the Ligue 1 championship, he only scored 11 goals for Paris. His worst season since 2005-06. By comparison, he scored 38 goals in his final season at Barca. However, he is off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season, scoring three goals in two games.

How has Messi’s national team performed during this period? 10 goals and 2 assists in 11 games, including two assists against Italy in the European Cup and five goals in a friendly against Estonia. Although Argentina successfully advanced to the Qatar World Cup finals, Messi’s performance in the world preliminaries was not too brilliant. Moreover, there is no Argentine player on the 30-person shortlist for the Ballon d’Or.

Regarding Messi’s failure to qualify for the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, Spain’s “Aspen” editor-in-chief Long Sairo said, “It’s dawn. Messi missed the 30-man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or, which confirms that he won the Ballon d’Or last year. The award is a blushing gift for him. Messi’s decline is unstoppable, Real Madrid has six people on the list. Plus, Ronaldo is also on the list. Reason and common sense finally prevail.”

3. Ronaldo still has a decisive role in the team

Although Messi didn’t make the cut, Ronaldo was shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or for the 18th time in a row, with the Portuguese superstar scoring 24 goals for Manchester United last season. However, some people have questioned Ronaldo’s nomination. In this regard, reporter Emmanuel Bojan explained that Ronaldo became the national team’s all-time top scorer last season. In September last year, Cristiano Ronaldo completed a double-ring + countdown lore in the World Preliminary Tournament. At the same time, he also surpassed Ali Dayi to top the national team’s scorer list with 111 goals. He has now refreshed this data to 117 goals.

At the club level, Cristiano Ronaldo performed brilliantly in the Champions League group stage, scoring 4 goals at crucial moments and helping Manchester United grab 7 points. In the Premier League, he scored 18 goals last season, including two hat-tricks, and without Ronaldo, the Red Devils would be even worse in the Premier League.

“France L’Equipe” believes that the data of 32 goals scored in 49 games is far from his best season results, but it is enough to rank among the top 30 best players in the world.

Attached is the list of 30 candidates for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards:

Courtois (Real Madrid/Belgium), Leo (Milan), Nkunku (Leipzig), Salah (Liverpool), Kimmich (Bayern), Arnold (Liverpool), Lewandowski (Barcelona), B Xi (Manchester City), Vinicius (Real Madrid), Luis Dias (Liverpool), Benzema (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Mahrez (Manchester City), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Card Semiro (Real Madrid), Maine (Milan), Kane (Tottenham), Nunes (Liverpool), Foden (Manchester City), Mane (Bayern), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), De Bruyne Nei (Manchester City), Allai (Dortmund), Modric (Real Madrid), Rudiger (Real Madrid), Vlahovic (Juventus), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Cancelo (Manchester City), Mbappe ( Paris), Haaland (Manchester City).

