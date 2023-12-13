Is Manchester United’s fall the end of an era?

Out of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference. There is no doubt that, European Tuesday news, it is the elimination of Manchester United. In short, i Red Devils they continue to disappoint. And this is why we wonder if all this does not represent the definitive end of an era.

A negative period that continues

In reality, the British have been collecting negative results for a couple of seasons now. In fact, in the last six years, apart from the victory of the League Cup in the 2022-2023 season, truly convincing results have never arrived. And on more than one occasion, the technician ended up in the dock Ten Hag. The Dutchman, who arrived in 2022, after the farewell with Solskjaer, is guilty of not having given a clear identity and a game. His greatest fault, however, would seem to be that of having argued with Cristiano Ronaldo.

In reality, however, by linking ourselves to the iconic and symbolic figure of the Portuguese, one wonders whether this crisis actually means the end of an era for United. The feeling is that part of Manchester never managed to find a worthy replacement for Ferguson, he remained on the bench of the Red Devils for 27 years, bringing the club into the history and Olympus of international football.

Not being able to keep up

Furthermore it seems that i Red Devils are not managing to keep up with those who are thereand new realities of English football and this led to difficulties, first in the Premier League and then at European level. Because certainly doing constantly and continuously with the giant Manchester City must not be easy. Our thoughts cannot help but turn to Aston Villa, which is doing so well this year. It is no coincidence that the club is owned by Egyptian businessman Nassef Sawiris. It is then impossible to forget about Newcastle, already a protagonist in this Champions League and purchased, some time ago, by Public Investment Fund (PIF), or the Saudi prince’s sovereign wealth fund Bin Salman.

In short, a thought that cannot help but extend to the difficulties experienced by other teams and also to what happened with the Arabia phenomenon of last summer. Sometimes, beyond technical and tactical problems, a breath of fresh air might be enough. Represented by petrodollars.

