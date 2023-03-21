7
We could define Is Milos the most beautiful island in the world? The Greek island a few hours by boat from Athens is not among the best known but it is stunningly beautiful. So much so that Travel+Leisure magazine truly defined it as the most beautiful island in the world in 2021.
We could define Is Milos the most beautiful island in the world? The Greek island a few hours by boat from Athens is not among the best known but it is stunningly beautiful. So much so that Travel+Leisure magazine truly defined it as the most beautiful island in the world in 2021.
Look at the photos of galleryMilos seems from another planet.
discovergreece.com’s photo
Read also
Advertising