Is mountaineering a sport? – SportOutdoor24

I often get asked by people who are ignorant of the mountains if mountaineering is a sport. A legitimate question whose answer is above all philosophical. That is, it concerns the idea we have today of sport and mountaineering in particularand the essence of sport and mountaineering.

What is a sport for us today?

If we ask someone point-blank what a sport is, the answer is very likely to include words competition, agonism, competition, rules, rankings. After all, this is the Olympics, the maximum expression of sport on a global level: a series of competitions in which men and women compete to win, and perhaps establish records, according to pre-established and accepted rules. A definition now codified even by dictionariessuch as the Treccani which by sport means a “activity aimed at developing both physical and mental abilities, and the complex of exercises and events, especially competitive ones, in which this activity is carried out, practiced in compliance with rules codified by specific bodies, both for a competitive spirit (accompanying or differentiating oneself, thus , from the game in the proper sense), and, from the beginning, for fun, therefore without the character of necessity, of obligation, typical of every work activity“.

In fact, going back to the etymology of the term, it turns out that sport is a sixteenth-century English word (the first appearance dates back to 1532) which means fun. It derives from an abbreviation from the old French of the word “desport”, from which the Spanish “deporte” and the Italian “diporto” derive, i.e. leisure, entertainment, recreation. It’s this one idea of ​​free entertainment is also the first definition given by the Cambridge Dictionary, which describes sport as recreation, distraction, entertainment. A shade of meaning that in Italy it is still present, in an almost negative sense, in the expression “doing something for sport”.

Certainly if we think of the Olympics, team sports championships, competitions of every order and degree of any sport, it is difficult to think that “they are done for sport”. That is, for leisure, entertainment and for free. However if we think of mountaineering it is easier to think of these terms, along with others such as adventure and challengewhich is not a competition, rules and rankings.

What is Mountaineering?

In fact, what exactly is mountaineering? Also for Treccani it is a matter of “a sporting activity consisting of climbing mountains using a specific technique“. An interesting sentence because defines mountaineering as a sport for the activity that characterizes it (to climb mountains), without pre-established purposes (it does not say “to reach the top of a mountain”) and for the use of a specific technique. So if for other sports we talk about rules, for mountaineering we talk about technique. But in every sport there are “techniques”, and however, wanting to make a trivial but easily understandable comparison, a goal is a goal even if it comes from a ball bouncing off a buttock. That’s not really a technique.

So is mountaineering a sport?

Given all this philosophical premise, is mountaineering a sport? To answer let’s try starting from the date, and from the event, which determined the birth of mountaineering in the modern sense. It was 1760 when a young scientist from Geneva, Horace-Bénédict de Saussure, visiting Chamonix looking at the summit of Mont Blanc said that he would climb that mountain to the top or that he would in some way favor its ascent by offering money to anyone had succeeded first. 25 years later, in 1786, a Chamonix doctor, Michel-Gabriel Paccard, and his bearer, Jacques Balmat, reached the summit and they claimed the money just before de Saussure himself reached the top the following year. If this is the event that determines the birth of modern mountaineering, it will then be necessary to wait until the mid-nineteenth century to see groups of British, Swiss, French and Italians compete with the highest peaks of the Alps until an ascent caused the mountaineering became of popular interest: it was when on 14 July 1865 Edward Whymper first reached the iconic summit of the Matterhorn / Matterhorn from the Swiss side.

Despite the presence of a cash prize as a “birth certificate” today for many mountaineering is an activity characterized by gratuitousness, personal pleasure, challenge, adventure. There are obviously also economic interests, sponsorships, records, geopolitical interests and many other aspects, especially when it comes to the 8000ers and other mountains that represent something more than just a mountain.

If there is no longer any doubt that mountaineering is a sport in all respects, whatever limit we want to impose on the definition of sport, we must however open a couple of other reflections. The first on the “playing field” of mountaineering; the second on the “rules of the game”.

If by definition mountaineering is “a sporting activity consisting of climbing mountains“, where exactly mountaineering begins? Is ascending a 2000-metre mountain along a path mountaineering or a demanding excursion? In fact the same definition also says “using a specific technique“: ma the way Kilian Jornet climbed the Matterhorn or Ueli Steck’s ascents do not involve the same technique with which hundreds of other people climb it every year; or those who climb Everest or any other eight-thousander “alpine style” do not use the same “technique” of those who climb it with a commercial expedition and the use of oxygen cylinders by the high-altitude porters. So the question is: does everyone go mountaineering? Or just some of these? And accordingly who of these plays sports and who does something different still to be defined? And who decides that?

We could go on for dozens and dozens of lines to analyze the philosophical aspects of mountaineering, its perimeter, the idea of ​​”by fair means” and all their possible implications. But to go back to the original question yes, mountaineering is a sport to the extent that it engages the body and mind in achieving a goal – the ascent to a peak – and it is not to the extent that one thinks of sport in terms of competitions and rankings; it is a sport that has an enormous spiritual component, linked to the symbolic value of the mountains but also to overcoming physical and mental limits; is one sport that involves getting involved in the first person with the possibility of not being able to reach the goal (and always with the possibility of life risk); but also a sport in which everyone has to deal with their own aspirations and commensurate them with the technical equipment that you are allowed to use.

