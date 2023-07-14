Home » Is ostentation appropriate after Gino Mäder’s death?
Is ostentation appropriate after Gino Mäder’s death?

As in other bereavement cases, it is one of the difficult tasks of the bereaved to continue life to the best of their knowledge and belief as the deceased would have wished. In Mäder’s case, that means, among other things: on a racing bike.

Pello Bilbao hit Gino Mäder’s death hard, the Baske was a teammate of the Swiss. On Tuesday, Bilbao celebrated a stage win for the first time in the Tour de France.

There are moments of such epochal force that they shape the image of entire areas of society for decades to come. This happened to organized sport at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, when IOC President Avery Brundage proclaimed just one day after the assassination attempt on Israeli athletes: “The games must go on.”

