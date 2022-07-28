Do social media anticipate everything even in sport? New contracts, new challenges, old memories, but also new passions or new friendships. Here Paola Egonu publishes on her Instagram profile a photo of her embraced by Michal Filip, a Polish player. The spiker who plays in Turkey had done the same with a larger collection of shots in which the strong blue spiker who just won the Nations League with Italy. All the photos are with the protagonists embraced and with their hands intertwined. This is the new couple of the summer. In the last few hours, other photos had come out, with the same protagonists, reported by a Turkish site and a Brazilian site. A few days ago, always following the posts of our protagonists, Paola And Michal were (together) in a Warsaw steak house. While the last photos are taken in the Sardinian sun, in Baia Sardinia, with evenings in clubs and sparkling beaches.

Paola has always been very jealous of her private life and has told very little about herself since she was a young girl. Even if a few years ago she caused a sensation with her sapphic kiss at the sports hall in Villorba at the end of a match (at the time with Kasia Skorupa) a few days after having gone out with a long interview on the Corriere della Sera. Since then, however, she has become even more careful in conceding very little of her feelings to the general public who have come to know her as the strongest hitter in the world. Now a change of trend with this long series of photographs given to fans. Among other things, the Polish spiker protagonist of the shots has already been involved in the Turkish championship since last year and someone says that the two would have met in Turkey recently. To the next episodes which, as usual, will be anticipated by social networks.