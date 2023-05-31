Home » is the journalist the new girlfriend?- breaking latest news

Dazn journalist Melissa Jimenez, ex-wife of footballer Marc Batra, spotted several times in the company of driver Fernando Alonso. Who had a fight with his ex in Monaco

Her name is Melissa JimenezSpanish journalist of Dazncorrespondent of Formula 1. It would be the Fernando Alonso’s new flame. The Iberian gossip newspapers have launched into the analysis and say that the two they’d been together for a couple of months, more or less since the gossip began to tell of an alleged flirtation with Taylor Swift, which the pilot has done nothing to deny. So she is not a blonde singer, but a brunette journalist.

Melissa — a true polyglot: she is fluent in English, French, Catalan, Spanish and Italian — is the daughter of Antonio, chief technician of Aleix Espargaró, an Aprilia rider. In the past she has been with for a long time — eight years — Marc Batra, a former Barcelona and Betis Sevilla footballer who now plays in Turkey. They separated last January after eight years of relationship, including five of marriage, and three children: Gala, Abril and little Max who is not yet two years old.

Alonso, on the other hand, separated last April from a colleague of Jimenez, the Austrian Andrea Schlager. Who, at the last Monaco Grand Prix, would have ruined the party for Fernando’s Aston Martin’s second place with a rather animated discussion. And to say that the press release on the consensual separation between the two had been rather cordial…

At the origin of the discussion there would be precisely a shot published recently from the weekly ¡Hola!
which portrays Melissa and Fernando in Garraf, a small and romantic village near Barcelonadating back to days of the release of the separation of the pilot.

Certainly, the magazine explains, the participation of both in some events away from the paddock did not arouse suspicions, nor that occasionally he has offered her a ride on a private jet. How to reach the Côte d’Azur for a weekend two weeks ago.

