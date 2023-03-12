Among the most beautiful and affectionate cats to keep at home is the Maine Coonone of the oldest existing natural breeds, here you can see the photos in the gallery.

It is a large, long-haired cat originally from the United States. It comes from Maine and its name means ‘Maine Raccoon’, because its thick fur and long tail resemble the characteristics of a raccoon.

Is the Maine Coon cat the most affectionate of them all?

The Maine Coon is surrounded by legends, even absurd and far-fetched. It was said in the last century that, due to the large and hairy ears and the ringed tail, it derived from a cross between a lynx and a racoon bear. Surely it is part of most beautiful and affectionate cats to keep at home. And according to many it is the sweetest of all.

Maina Coon dimensions

The Maine Coon is one of the largest domesticated breeds, weighing more than 9 kg for adult males. However, his imposing size doesn’t make him awkward or awkward, but rather elegant and muscular.

Read also

Maine Coon fear

The coat is long and thick and thick, with a downy undercoat that protects it from the cold. Its mane around its neck and shoulders, bushy tail, and furry ears are other distinguishing features of the breed.

Maine Coon character

The temperament is very sociable: Maine Coons are known to be extremely friendly with their owners and with strangers. They are also very intelligent and can learn tricks and commands easily.

It is a highly vocalizing breed and often communicates with its owners through meows, buzzes, and other sounds.

It should be known that, unlike many other cats, Maine Coons love water and often enjoy playing or drinking directly from the tap.

Read also

Maine Coon salute

They are generally a healthy, robust breed but can be predisposed to health problems such as hip dysplasia or cardiomyopathy. It’s important that they get regular veterinary checkups to ensure their long-term health and well-being.

Foto: Pexels

Advertising