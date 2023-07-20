Home » Is this a football player? Arsenal’s billionaire signing was embarrassed in the skills competition
Is this a football player? Arsenal’s billionaire signing was embarrassed in the skills competition

75 million euros, which translates to almost 1.8 billion crowns. Arsenal sent such a package to Chelsea’s account in exchange for the services of 24-year-old offensive all-rounder Kai Havertz, who thus became the third most expensive reinforcement of the Gunners in history. However, at the start of the pre-season tour of the USA, the German representative did not perform at his best, as he was completely burnt out in the shooting skills competition. The more mischievous Chelsea fans are having a lot of fun on social networks at the expense of their former player, who has a hard time forgiving the transfer to the city rival.

