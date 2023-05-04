Is this art or sport?

Video Nicolas Vuignier Nicolas Vuignier is a two-time Swiss freeski champion. But he sees the development of his sport critically. If you take a closer look at his videos, you will see what he is missing.

The World Cup season is over and the pros of the freeski scene could take a vacation. But they drove up to Mürren, in the farthest reaches of the Bernese Oberland. That’s where the Swatch Nines take place. An event where athletes and organizers try out ever more creative jumps, obstacles and combinations.