Home Sports Is this fair? It’s not fair! PSG chairman bombards Barcelona’s operations this summer | Goal.com China
Sports

Is this fair? It’s not fair! PSG chairman bombards Barcelona’s operations this summer | Goal.com China

by admin
Is this fair? It’s not fair! PSG chairman bombards Barcelona’s operations this summer | Goal.com China

Nasser has called on UEFA to investigate Barcelona as the La Liga giants have been selling their assets for much of the summer.

This summer, a series of actions by Barcelona has attracted most of the attention of football. On the one hand, Barcelona signed big-name stars such as Conde and Lewandowski in the competition with giants such as Chelsea; on the other hand, Barcelona is desperately selling its assets to gain space for signings. Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser believes that Barcelona’s approach is not ethical.

Nasser said in an interview: “Is it fair? No, it’s not fair. Is it legal? I’m not sure. If they allow Barcelona to do it, then other teams will do it too. UEFA has to have its own Fiscal rules. They have to look into every aspect of this incident.”

“New sustainable fiscal rules are a positive development. However, we have to be more careful. Dangerous debt levels and magic equity deals are not a sustainable path.”

Of course, Nasser is not the first, nor will he be the last, to raise questions about Barcelona’s financial problems. However, so far, Barcelona has not violated any rules and has always operated within the scope of compliance and a series of strict regulations set by La Liga.

Getty Images
Nasser Al-Khelaifi PSGGetty Images

Editor’s Picks

See also  Arsenal teenager Flores: I adore players like Melone, Barcelona is my favorite team – yqqlm

You may also like

Paolini in the quarterfinals in Parma. Sakkari wins...

Eat: “False and unfounded news about me. I...

Six great exes tell the story of the...

Milan market: for the renewal of Leao 65...

Totti-Blasi, further agreement. We go to the court...

Basket Super Cup, Virtus Bologna beats Milan 72-64...

Snooker British Open Day 2: Chinese Legion has...

Another Bovolenta under the net Alessandro in the...

Asensio, Griezmann, Pulisic and …: Juve thinks about...

Shot San Genesio in the lair of Certosa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy