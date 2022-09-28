Nasser has called on UEFA to investigate Barcelona as the La Liga giants have been selling their assets for much of the summer.

This summer, a series of actions by Barcelona has attracted most of the attention of football. On the one hand, Barcelona signed big-name stars such as Conde and Lewandowski in the competition with giants such as Chelsea; on the other hand, Barcelona is desperately selling its assets to gain space for signings. Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser believes that Barcelona’s approach is not ethical.

Nasser said in an interview: “Is it fair? No, it’s not fair. Is it legal? I’m not sure. If they allow Barcelona to do it, then other teams will do it too. UEFA has to have its own Fiscal rules. They have to look into every aspect of this incident.”

“New sustainable fiscal rules are a positive development. However, we have to be more careful. Dangerous debt levels and magic equity deals are not a sustainable path.”

Of course, Nasser is not the first, nor will he be the last, to raise questions about Barcelona’s financial problems. However, so far, Barcelona has not violated any rules and has always operated within the scope of compliance and a series of strict regulations set by La Liga.

